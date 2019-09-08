RevolutionNow And The General Who Forgot The Real Boss -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Criticism and confrontation come with the position of a president. A president should be aware of two truths: First, he’ll be criticized. Second, criticism always changes a president. How a president handles criticisms can make or break his administration.

A wise president handles criticisms by maintaining his humility and by facing the criticism squarely. He should understand the difference between constructive and destructive criticism by not seeing only the critic, but by seeing the crowd: is the criticism widespread? The president should wait for time to prove his critics wrong.

A president handles criticism by concentrating on his mission and vision, and by correcting his mistakes. So far, the way President Muhammadu Buhari handles criticisms and hounds critics shows the guilt of indiscretion, lack of judgment, poor choices, and just plain nonsense.

Advertisement

The autocratic style of Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari reminds me of a General who forgot the real boss – the Nigerian people. When a

president forgets whom he serves, he quickly falls prey to the basest human instincts. One of the deadliest things that can disqualify and destroy a president is unrestrained vengeance. Any president who cannot humble himself to serve the people who elect him into office will act out selfish motives and hurt the nation and people.

Advertisement

Bayo Oluwasanmi

When a president lost sight of his vision, he sets out to serve his own selfish interests. In the end, his selfishness and stubbornness will cost him everything.

Why #RevolutionNow?

Revolutions don’t just happen. Something had to cause them. There are grievances or complaints against Buhari. Yes, the grievances have usually been ignored for years by previous administrations. People have become impatient with the slow pace of change and worsening conditions have become unbearable. It is the responsibility of the incumbent president to turn things around within a relatively short period. Then there’s a spark to ignite the revolution. Herein comes Omoyele Sowore – the dynamite that sets off the time bomb of #RevolutionNow. Now that the fuse had been lit, the arrest and continued detention of Sowore continued to fuel #RevolutionNow.

As citizens, do we have a right to revolt against Alhaji Buhari’s regime which has failed to protect our lives and properties? Do we have a right to revolt against the inept and corrupt government of Buhari? Do we have a right to demand the basic necessities of life – jobs, hospital, infrastructure, electricity, treated water, sound education, good schools, a livable wage, safety and security, public transportation, name it?

Advertisement

Do we have the right to protest against Buhari’s nepotism, selective and miscarriage of justice, corruption, oppression, and other ancient evils that have become the trademark of Buhari’s directionless government? Of course, it is morally right to revolt against oppressive and repressive government of Buhari. It is also politically right to overthrow Buhari peacefully through prolonged and sustained agitation and protests.

RevolutionNow is for the long-term benefit of our nation. The primary reason for the existence of government is to protect the security of the people. Having failed to secure the life and property of citizens, Buhari’s regime has no reason to exist a day longer than necessary. No government should have higher importance than the people. Indeed, people are the reason for any government.

By the arrest and continued detention of Sowore and other vocal Nigerians, Buhari is telling us that the street is not the place to solve our problems. But we’re saying the street was and still is the place. The voice of the street is the only choice left for us because the ballot box failed us, the president failed us, the system failed us, the lawmakers failed us. #RevolutionNow is here to stay until it has achieved its purpose by installing a truly democratic government of the people, by the people, and for the people… Let’s go there!

Advertisement