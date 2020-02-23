National Issues
SARS: special forces in extortion and extra judicial killings -By Ogundele Ayo
Nigerians are fed up with daily killings of Special anti robbery squad and numerous exploitation from Nigerian youths, few days back a LAUTECH student was robbery of his school fees by SARS, Comrade Alex Ogbu was killed by security forces in Abuja, China was tortured to death by E-crack team in Port Harcourt and yesterday a Reminder stars player was killed by SARS while coming from training.
Are we nurturing another version of insurgency unknowingly? The killings and exploitations of SARS officers is like: attrocities of an armed robber and killings of boko Haram. Nigerians must rise against all extra judicial killings by Nigeria police if the government is not concerned about the lives of innocent citizens wasted by SARS or those unjustly detained or tortured to confess the crimes they never committed.
The statement of Ikoku5 in Rivers exposed more the rots in the security force… Tiamiyu was killed because of money to be extorted from the footballer. We are all yahoo yahoo, thieves or 419 in the face of a common SARS but without mincing words, some police officers are members of cult groups, yahoo yahoo pickers and armourers for the under world men. We need justice!
