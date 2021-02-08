The Forth Industrial Revolution: The Future Of Our Youths Via Quality Education -By Richard Odusanya

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for Justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”-Martin Luther king Jr

When you take out time to do things, you allow your emotions to settle down and think rationally, you get a greater satisfaction, fulfillment, true meaning of life and follow your way to success! Some soul searching always shows us the purpose of our actions, lives and relationships. It helps you to get a deeper understanding and insight in your mind, body and soul.

Where are the THINKERS who are expected to shape the future generations via the education sector?

Advertisement

*Thinking Administrators.

*Thinking Educators.

*Thinking Learners

Advertisement

*Thinking parents.

*Thinking PTF.

*Thinking School Board

Advertisement

*Thinking Legislators and Senators.

*Thinking Governors

*Thinking Citizens

Advertisement

*Thinking Ministers

and policy makers

*Thinking school administrators

*Thinking Commissioners

Advertisement

*Thinking religious leaders

If, and only if most of these people act well, are patriotic, execute their responsibilities and create an enabling environment for education to thrive then:

Nigeria will be food sufficient.

Crime will reduce.

Imports will reduce.

Exports will increase.

Science and technology shall be enhanced.

Youths agitation for one thing or the other shall be minimized. insecurity will reduce, poverty will reduce, unemployment rate will be minimized.

Medical tourism/schooling abroad shall be less.

Research institutions shall rise to the occasion. Our industries shall be revamped. Tourism shall be awakened. There’ll be Improvement in transportation, roads and rails networks, uninterrupted electricity supply, standard health care and so on.

Advertisement

Nepotism will be a thing of the past. Mediocrity shall not be celebrated. Our society and it’s vibrant youths who proved that they are not lazy, will become increasingly important personalities and global figures.

Having said these, it is evident that whatever EDUCATION we have: Islamic or Western should have a great element of CHARACTER EDUCATON, which holds the key to national development and integration.

We neglect this at our own peril and it’s time to put on our THINKING caps and ‘kudos’ to all for easing the problem of society by reasons of collective responsibility.

Advertisement

EVERYTHING YOU CAN IMAGINE IS REAL TO THE EXTENT OF YOUR WILLINGNESS.

Odusanya is the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.