The logic behind the collective action of IPOB, LNC, OPC and MASSOB -By J. Ezike

The Yoruba has proven that one needed, in order to be safe and secured, something more than rhetoric and silence, something more than incendiary protest and inspiring speech. Finally, “common sense” appears existent for the first time in the collective and survival mindset of the peoples of the Southern Protectorate. It is as if someone’s mental-bulb has been lit and the darkness that once blinded its eyes has fallen apart.

I say this because the Yoruba seem to have been awakened to the dreadful indication that signals the worse ethnic tragedy to come. And within this corridor of awareness, their colluding heads have sharpened their horns to ram at the murderous elements that paid eternal allegiance to the Dan Fodio’s dream and the old mandate that sought “cultural destruction” upon the inhabitants originating from the ancient civilizations within the Southern Protectorate.

Let me say that the wages of stupidity, in the Nigerian context, translates to self-imposed destruction. And I expect that the speculations concerning the lineage and bloodline of the Eastern Governors should fuel suspicions in our minds. We should be left lost in thoughts, musing on the incessant and disgraceful servile-leadership and dangerous cowardice of the Igbo-speaking, political echelons. We should begin to agree with those of us in IPOB, LNC and MASSOB who have shown outrage towards the insensitive and materialistic inclinations of the Eastern Governors. We should be appalled by their symbolic role as the “Fifth Columnists” in the agenda for the preservation of the indigenous lands, the peoples and their ancient value systems that lives in the Body of Nigeria but survives in the Soul of Biafra.

One does not have to be as intelligent as the gods to realize how hopeless our situation has become, how close we are from the shores of extinction and why there is a need to organize ourselves and resist the Sokoto Caliphate that has promised all of us Hell. While the Igbo leaders permitted the murderous Fulani army to occupy our lands and decimate the dissenting voices, to butcher the youths that graced the sacred flag of Biafra and held “consciously” onto their “forbidden history” which “The World” denied and swept under the carpet, to have their bodies condemned in murky waters, to be forgotten in the shallow graves of the darkening forest, to rape our women, to auction our lands to terrorists, while they shared jugs of palmwine and went on whiskey, while they busied themselves with Nkwobi and Peppersoup and held strongly to the illusions about what the Sokoto Caliphate would do for them, while they proscribed IPOB and told the integrated governments of the United States of America, Canada, Britain and Europe that its “members” are terrorists, the Yoruba leaders on the other side of the country’s divide, forged a coalition with similar pressure groups in the Western region of the contraption. And in my subjective opinion, this alliance between the Yoruba-speaking political echelons and members of the OPC and Afenifere is the evident of common sense. And it is only “common sense” that could have triggered the launching of the regional security force – Amotekun.

Clearly, the political leadership in Igbo land is flaccid. And, for many years, when we wrote and spoke about our realities, our challenges, our fears, our truths, The World called us “anarchist intellectuals.” We were branded as the familiar “specie of thinkers” who sought violence and by the tone of our literatures, by the speech of our body languages that screamed “civil disobedience” and demonstrated eloquently our grievances to the ordained lawlessness that presides over the union. We were condemned as terrorists for no civilized reason other than the fact that we had engaged our consciousness with righteous anger and a driving sense of urgency to keep posterity in good assurance.

Few days ago, I was fortunate to have had a political conversation with a government official in the Quebec Province of Canada. The meeting provided me the unique opportunity to exercise my inner-most expressions of dissatisfaction and outrage for the great amount of disdain on the subject of Biafra Referendum. Although this was not the first time I had been “positioned on a table” to define Biafra and how it could be reconciled with Nigeria, to explain the logic behind the collective action of IPOB, LNC, OPC and MASSOB. I have had strings of veiled interviews and political conversations since 2018, but none was as engaging, as open, as honest as this one that seized a portion of my daily struggles for Biafra Referendum.

I say this because it was through this meeting that I was able to capture a different psychology of the DSS and SARS and other security agencies and watchdogs of the murderous Fulani Caliphate. These people who have delighted themselves in the killing, victimization and persecution of innocent civilians, mostly Southern political activists in Nigeria could scarcely falter in their agenda to impress the feudalistic establishment in Aso Rock. Enabled by the complicity of the Igbo leadership in the destruction of its people, the DSS and the SARS have gone international in its bid to infiltrate IPOB, to disguise themselves as refugees, as displaced persons and cause harm to those of us in the Diaspora who hold strict adherence to the “democratic virtues of self-determination” and are resilient in disseminating the “gospel of referendum” through the Ministry of Freedom. It is imperative that I mention this because it proves that the IPOB regardless of its obvious imperfections, regardless of the worms in its apple, regardless of its vices, stands as a “vital force” in the redemption of the entrapped tribal constituents in the contraption of interest.

The narratives by corporatist thinkers, hegemonic lawmakers and pluralists that portrays IPOB as a “terrorist outfit” has no logic ground on which to stand. And we forget that it was this same IPOB and its members that were maligned, arrested, detained, beaten and slaughtered en masse in 2017 for no crime other than the fact that they “swore allegiance” to nations the Fulani Caliphate deemed as enemies of Iran, and the fact that they held the “American and Israeli flags” in the streets of Biafra, and celebrated the inauguration of U.S. President Donald J. Trump and stood in solidarity with his leadership as opposed to Barack Obama’s tyrannical signatures in the run-up of the 2015 presidential elections that saw the curtains close down on Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration and the ultimate enthronement of the Fulani despot and sponsor of Boko Haram – the late General Muhammadu Buhari. We forget that it was the state’s deputy police Ahmed Magaji, an agent and denizen of the murderous Fulani North that executed the mass-murder of Biafran activists and dubbed their protest as “unlawful.” We forget that since 2015, IPOB had been the target of the Fulani-inspired terrorist operations that made the pythons to dance and the crocodiles to smile in Biafra land. But yet, IPOB in the eye of the West, is a terrorist group to be feared and its members and supporters placed on WATCH LIST. But yet, Amotekun is no different from what IPOB represents.

If this is not a Travesty of Justice, Logic and Truth, then I honestly don’t know what to call it.