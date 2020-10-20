The Realities Of The #EndSARS Protest -By Hajia Hadiza Mohammed

What began like a simple protest by youths in Lagos the penultimate week against the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has spread into the major cities in the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). And it is spread like wild fire in the Harmattan sea season. I saw on the internet that Nigerians in Montreal Canada demonstrated in solidarity with the protesting youths in Nigeria. It is fact the majority of the Diaspora Nigerians are in support of the protest judging from the reports in the social media and there is the possibility that they may join in the protest in the places they reside. The implication of this is clearly not good for the image of the country.

Last week the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in his bid to placate the rampaging youths announced the disbandment of SARS and its replacement with a new outfit named (SWAT); yet the protest has not stopped instead the momentum increased. The meaning is that the issue at hand is beyond SARS. There are more fundamental issues about security and youth engagement that need to be addressed. It is really unexplainable that as Nigerians are facing serious security threats from insurgency, militancy and banditry that those given the responsibility to protect them are the ones killing them.

The disbandment of SARS and the replacement with SWAT immediately without addressing the problems created, is suspicious not just to the protesters but to general public who interpreted it to mean that the government is insincere in addressing the menace of security operatives in the country. There should be proper judicial of enquiry into the operations of SARS. The officers indicted should be made to face the law and the victims or their families compensated for the loss of their loved ones, abuse of fundamental rights and emotional trauma they suffered. Another issue to ponder is why the SARS operation is limited to a particular area of the country. Nigerians want heavy police and military presence in the war zones and the areas where bandits operate. It is a misplacement of priority to allow security operatives harass law-abiding citizens in the streets while the insurgents and armed bandit are having a field day killing the citizens in their homes, farms and on our highways.

Granted the stories told about the activities of SARS are mind blowing. It keeps one wondering whether we are still in the modern era or in the era of savagery. We have seen blood-chilling footages of extra-judicial killing and torture perpetrated by SARS operatives. We have been told of the macabre killing of persons and the harvest of their organs for merchandizing. We have heard stories and seen victims of extortion, impunity, human rights violation, illegal detentions without trial and invasion of peoples’ privacy wherein peoples’ phones are seized and searched, personal computers confiscated and searched. We have heard of harassments of people with flashy cars, tattooed skins, dreadlocks and gaudy dressings. SARS operatives constitute themselves as the law. They arrest, try and pass judgment without recourse to the due process. It is alleged that lawyers are not even allowed access to victims in their custody. It is also alleged that they do armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry on our highways.

Thus, the end SARS protest is revolt against impunity, insensitivity, mindless killing of hapless citizens. It is a pent-up anger against oppression and man inhumanity to man. The youths are angry because they are jobless and hungry. Out of frustration, many have died; many have turned gamblers and slicksters for lack of something to do. The operations of SARS and the general insecurity in the land have aggravated the situation. So, nothing short of listening to the youths will be accepted. The government must act fast and do the damage control. The world is watching. Posterity is watching.

Before now it on record that Nigerians have complained about the unwholesome activities of the SARS operatives but the government appeared not to give appropriate response to that, snowballing into what we have today. And now, the President’s silence on the matter since the protest began is clearly worrisome; it smacks of insensitivity. The people expect the President to show some concern by addressing the nation on the matter. Prominent citizens like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR), Dr. Aliyu Babangida, religious leaders among others have lent their voice to the ENDSARS protest. I expect the government to heed the voice of reason and attend to the demands of the protesting youths before it gets out of hand. The President should not be silent. He should address the nation concerning the movement. His silence will be misconstrued and misinterpreted to mean insensitivity and lack of concern for the people.

Again, the government should not contemplate inviting the military as proposed. That will be counterproductive. The world is watching and in this age globalization and social networking every move and every activity of the military concerning this movement will certainly be on the internet for the world to see.

Under democracy, the youth or anybody or group have the right to protest against perceived injustice. However, while I commend the initiative of the youths to protest against the deplorable security situation in the country, I must advise them to orderly and careful not to allow their peaceful protest hijacked by hooligans and area-boys.

At this juncture the government should understand that as it stands, it is clear that the issue at hand is beyond just ending SARS. It is about reforming the entire national security apparatchik. The entire police force and security agencies need serious reforms. The welfare of those given the responsibility to secure lives and property must be property taken care of. They must be given the tools and incentives to work because they face serious occupation risks. The salaries of the average police man are meager and irregular. Their allowances are hardly paid. Officers and sent on transfer and official assignment without allowance. Some have no home; they squat right inside the police station. When you a man gun and give him security assignment without providing adequately for his welfare, you have armed him to kill, extort and steal…

The excesses of SARS operatives are attributed to inducement by their officers. It is said senior officers ask the SARS operatives to bring returns. There is also the report that officers and men of the police force lobby and bribe for them to be posted to work with SARS. This indirectly means that the officers give the SARS operatives subtle and tacit instruction to go and rob.

On a final note, I must state that SARS operatives are Nigerians; the product of the Nigerian society. Their behavior is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society; how we see ourselves and the value to which we place on human dignity. While I condemn the excesses of SARS operatives, I must also add that Nigerians corrupted them by using them to settle personal scores. If you have a quarrel with your neighbor, you will invite SARS because your relation or your boy friend works with SARS and what is a civil matter is transmuted into armed robbery and threat to life. The victim will be asked to bring a humongous sum and when he could not the person may end up being killed.

Hajia Hadiza Mohammed

hajiahadizamohammed@gmail.com

An actress, social activist, politician

London, UK