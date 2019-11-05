The ‘righteous’ Nigerian youths protest against Bobrisky the ‘sinner’ -By Agboola Osabia Esq.

Jesus was passing by on a lonely road one evening, when he came across a group of self-righteous men with stones in their hands who were just about to stone to death their victim who was alleged to have committed adultery – an offence punishable by death at the time so, he stopped. While writing in the sand, he asked them anyone of you who has never sinned should throw the first stone and one after another the crowd dispersed and Jesus told the woman to go home and sin no more.

My wife and I used to joke about Nigerians uncanny attitude towards protests. Rather than going on a street protest, Nigerians especially the men, will sit at the beer parlors protesting about the rudderless of the establishment be it governance, religion and social nuances over a bowl of pepper soup and beer. Recently, quite a number of youths went on a protest against the internet star Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is not a politician who stole and mismanaged our resources, neither are they a celebrity preacher who lives on his parishioners’ sweats and labor. Bobrisky is simply a person experimenting with their God-given body. It does not matter whether Bobrisky’s soul and thoughts are depraved, what matters is that their actions are not considered to be harmful to others.

What I can’t understand is that if these youths are so much fired up why can’t they go after the establishment that truncated their parent’s future? Why can’t they go after a system that has rendered their lives meaningless? And why can’t they fight for their children’s future? The only answer I can possibly think of is that the government of Nigeria in the last 40 years is the reflection of its society. Corruption, imbecility, rituals, murder, rape, laziness, fornication, adultery and greed are vices that are akin to who we are and when someone with a vice that is alien to our culture surfaces, then the misguided ones amongst us will go on the offensive to quench it.

Advertisement

Agboola Osabia Esq



Many of these youths on protest are fornicators, adulterers, scammers but yet they think they have the authority to go on a protest against a cross dresser. These are hypocrites whose eyes are clogged with logs yet they want to remove the spec from Bobrisky’s eyes. The children of your rulers are studying at Ivy League institutions around the world yet your own educational institutions are in a sorry state, your infrastructures are begging for renovation, your political system that is doomed for failure from the inception is a noose around your neck, and yet you still cannot see that you are in a ditch. Oh, why are my people dying from their ignorance? I am appealing to the youths to stop their action against Bobrisky because a sinner can’t mete out punishment on another sinner. Bobrisky is a hustler trying to survive in a system that has been taken over by the hyenas.