They will speak of us as men who rebelled against Peace (A Prophetic Poem) -By J. Ezike

If they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

If I die,

With my brothers and sisters,

On the Biafran War field,

My child,

It wasn’t the Nigerian Bullets that killed us

No my child

It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did

If the warring earth,

Beneath our feet,

Swallows me and my people,

My child,

It wasn’t the Nigerian Bombs that killed us

No my child

It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did

And if they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

My child,

I leave you these words as a Testimony of Light,

As a Will of Truth

When the World cries for me

And my people,

Who died in the battle field that you may find life.

My child, curse them to Hell

For they are the Seeds of the Devil

When the World decides to honor my name, my grave

And the names and the graves of my people,

Who died in the Second Biafran War,

That you may inherit the freedom we never had,

My child, stone them to death

For they are the Butchers of your ancestors

And if they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

My child, beware of their stories

For they will tell you lies

And rape your mind with false histories of our deeds

They will speak of us,

As Men who rebelled against Peace

But

Remember this, my child:

They will never tell you,

Why Britain should exit Europe in Peace

But Biafra should exit Nigeria in War

J. Ezike



My child,

We were not the Terrorists,

We were not the Savages

Rather

The United Nations who fought against our peaceful exit,

Were the Terrorists and the Savages

So,

If they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

