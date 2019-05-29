Connect with us

Global Issues

They will speak of us as men who rebelled against Peace (A Prophetic Poem) -By J. Ezike

Published

7 years ago

on

mybiafran flag

If they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

Advertisement

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

Advertisement

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

Advertisement

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

If I die,

Advertisement

With my brothers and sisters,

On the Biafran War field,

My child,

Advertisement

It wasn’t the Nigerian Bullets that killed us

No my child

It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did

Advertisement

If the warring earth,

Beneath our feet,

Swallows me and my people,

Advertisement

My child,

It wasn’t the Nigerian Bombs that killed us

No my child

Advertisement

It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did

And if they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

Advertisement

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

Advertisement

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

Advertisement

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

My child,

Advertisement

I leave you these words as a Testimony of Light,

As a Will of Truth

When the World cries for me

Advertisement

And my people,

Who died in the battle field that you may find life.

My child, curse them to Hell

Advertisement

For they are the Seeds of the Devil

When the World decides to honor my name, my grave

And the names and the graves of my people,

Advertisement

Who died in the Second Biafran War,

That you may inherit the freedom we never had,

My child, stone them to death

Advertisement

For they are the Butchers of your ancestors

And if they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

Advertisement

And dropped our pens and microphones

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

Advertisement

For Justice,

For Freedom,

For Posterity

Advertisement

And

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

My child, beware of their stories

Advertisement

For they will tell you lies

And rape your mind with false histories of our deeds

They will speak of us,

Advertisement

As Men who rebelled against Peace

But

Remember this, my child:

Advertisement

They will never tell you,

Why Britain should exit Europe in Peace

But Biafra should exit Nigeria in War

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Ezike
J. Ezike

My child,

We were not the Terrorists,

We were not the Savages

Rather

Advertisement

The United Nations who fought against our peaceful exit,

Were the Terrorists and the Savages

So,

Advertisement

If they ask you why did it.

Why we picked guns and machetes

And dropped our pens and microphones

Advertisement

Tell them,

We did it for Survival,

For Justice,

Advertisement

For Freedom,

For Posterity

And

Advertisement

For the Dignity of the Black Man!

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Trending Articles

Ghana's Ambassador Dr. Jehu Appiah with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin, Jan. 15, 2026 Ghana's Ambassador Dr. Jehu Appiah with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin, Jan. 15, 2026
Forgotten Dairies2 hours ago

Putin Receives Newly Appointed Foreign Ambassadors in Bolshoi Kremlin Palace -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

According to him, the foundations of these relationships were laid back during the struggle of African peoples for freedom and...
Obi Cubana Obi Cubana
Article of Faith9 hours ago

Why Obi Cubana Shouldn’t Have Given His Life to Jesus (Part 1) -By Ugochukwu Ugwuanyi

But then, why the fuss about Obi Cubana's repentance, what with the American Rap King, Snoop Dog, repenting from gangsterism...
America soldiers America soldiers
Forgotten Dairies16 hours ago

Invincible Defence Technology: Consciousness-Based Solutions to Interstate and Intrastate Violence -By Dr. David Leffler

Technology refers to the systematic application of knowledge and tools. In the case of IDT, this brain-based “technology” is the...
amnesty international amnesty international
Forgotten Dairies24 hours ago

Amnesty International’s Selective Outrage And The Sowore Narrative -By Kelvin Adegbenga

Amnesty International also appears to suffer from institutional amnesia. It is on public record that the Nigerian Army once called...
Babafemi A. Badejo Babafemi A. Badejo
Forgotten Dairies2 days ago

Russia’s Future Outlook With Africa Depends On Strategic Action Plan (2023-2026) -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

So many Russian speaking African experts who were trained by the Soviet Union can still bolster a Russian re-engagement with...