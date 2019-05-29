Global Issues
They will speak of us as men who rebelled against Peace (A Prophetic Poem) -By J. Ezike
If they ask you why did it.
Why we picked guns and machetes
And dropped our pens and microphones
Tell them,
We did it for Survival,
For Justice,
For Freedom,
For Posterity
And
For the Dignity of the Black Man!
If I die,
With my brothers and sisters,
On the Biafran War field,
My child,
It wasn’t the Nigerian Bullets that killed us
No my child
It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did
If the warring earth,
Beneath our feet,
Swallows me and my people,
My child,
It wasn’t the Nigerian Bombs that killed us
No my child
It was Britain, the US and the United Nations that did
And if they ask you why did it.
Why we picked guns and machetes
And dropped our pens and microphones
Tell them,
We did it for Survival,
For Justice,
For Freedom,
For Posterity
And
For the Dignity of the Black Man!
My child,
I leave you these words as a Testimony of Light,
As a Will of Truth
When the World cries for me
And my people,
Who died in the battle field that you may find life.
My child, curse them to Hell
For they are the Seeds of the Devil
When the World decides to honor my name, my grave
And the names and the graves of my people,
Who died in the Second Biafran War,
That you may inherit the freedom we never had,
My child, stone them to death
For they are the Butchers of your ancestors
And if they ask you why did it.
Why we picked guns and machetes
And dropped our pens and microphones
Tell them,
We did it for Survival,
For Justice,
For Freedom,
For Posterity
And
For the Dignity of the Black Man!
My child, beware of their stories
For they will tell you lies
And rape your mind with false histories of our deeds
They will speak of us,
As Men who rebelled against Peace
But
Remember this, my child:
They will never tell you,
Why Britain should exit Europe in Peace
But Biafra should exit Nigeria in War
My child,
We were not the Terrorists,
We were not the Savages
Rather
The United Nations who fought against our peaceful exit,
Were the Terrorists and the Savages
So,
If they ask you why did it.
Why we picked guns and machetes
And dropped our pens and microphones
Tell them,
We did it for Survival,
For Justice,
For Freedom,
For Posterity
And
For the Dignity of the Black Man!
