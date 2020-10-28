When Hunger Strike: It’s Unjust To Blame The Ho-Polloi For All Crimes -By Abdulrahman Yunusa

“Poverty is the mother of all crimes” Aristotle

Since the very moment our govt started neglecting the yearning and aspirations of its innocent citizens regarding the unfavorable as well as the brutal situations they are thriving through, the whole country loss a control to the hand of wicked thing called ” Hunger ” which up till date, things are falling apart incessantly.

Following the recent event of breach of govt where houses by some over zealous youth in most of the states affected by the aftermath of Edsars campaign, some people are busy casting aspersions and derogatory remarks upon the beneficiaries of the black scenario by calling them unprintable names yet setting the big goons ( merciless politicians ) free of abuse and insult.

Advertisement

Well, here is a philosophy we need to critically take a dekko at, firstly, What do you expect from an unchained hungry Haynes wandering amidst weaker animals ? You know the damages will be very tragic and excruciating. So same scenario happens when you leave masses in an abject poverty or Do you think they will fold their hands and be anticipating death to visit them when they spot a stores filled with edible goods which are purposely meant for them ? No they won’t. Its apparent that FG have dispatched a large number of trucks full of goods to state governors as palliatives but due to the heartless nature of our governors they failed to dispatch it accordingly. Menawhile the law of nature had innately armed the entire living organism with a deadly weapons meant for search of food and living and if you doubt this, let take a critical look at the famous concept of STATE where the barbaric human nature of ” Survival of the fittest ” have been vividly theorized, there I bet you will get in contact with more convincing factual paragraphs than I can outline here.

However, when we say ” hunger can teach us lesson ” we mostly mind not to ponder deeply and figure out that not only the good lesson we will be taught by the unlovable creature ( hunger ) rather it will negatively affect our cerebrals. Therefore, we have to be thinking of what will be the outcome of our actions on when hunger strike, thus, this implies we can be guided by a hunger to a thorny paths, paths that are filled to the brim with unwanted images and incidents and also itt can enroll many people in to unfaithful business such as robbery, kidnapping, assassination affairs, conflict and stealing other related crimes. And therefore its pertinent to now that ” Hunger makes a thief of any man ” anonymous.

Evidently, as they say ” An empty pocket teachs many lessons ” this can also aptly turn to this ” An empty stomach can teach people bitter lessons “. This is a fact, as we are living a witness to the vindictiveness of the dual scenarios. Perhaps the hoity-toity nature of our modern politicians is very disgusting and quite appealing one, for they always intend to play our cognitive capacity to believe with every charade that will suit their personal interest but we appear not to be confirming with their treachery and cunnings. However, by virtue of this we are not in anyway supporting people to be criminals rather what we are doing is to portray govt its erroneous gesture by acting in a wrong way while dealing with hot economic matters.

Advertisement

Perhaps, we can all attest to the fact that say Nigeria is no longer a safer place. This is indeed an undisputed fact, only in less than a decade we witnessed an unprecedented lingering security issues bedeviling the poor country where many peaceful regions were turning in to the battle grounds and sadly playing grounds transforming in to a graveyard. All in less than a decade, it started from the conflictual BokoHaram which upto date are maiming and butchering our relatives in cold blood and we are still in oblivious of their whereabouts and their sponsors. That’s how it all started and we are still suffering from it branches.

Nevertheless, Northeast in particular have become one of the most precarious sub region in Nigeria some years back and till date, where also some parts of the country are now going through tough security conditions as the rest and nothing good is done by our govt to tackle the ever expanding lingering matters. Sadly, the unfavorable scenes have now began to swallow every nook and cranny like a bush burning, for some past years it was Northeast while now its escalating in to many regions yet governments keep exhibiting the murky attitude of ” I don’t care attitude ” to the dirty games.

Yet, upon all these tragedies we are wallowing in to, our authorities fail to take a lesson, heed and prepare gainst future reoccurrence. Its open to them ( Elites ) we are having mass number of unemployed youths who are well trained in many fields each and every year simply because our universities are producing a huge number of graduates with no adequate skills also the govt fails to recognize them by accommodating them with something that will reduce their mental anxiety and the burdens of feelings of being graduate yet unemployed.

Advertisement

Furthermore, amidst of such bugaboo social, economic, political and security atmosphere, imagine our govt can even possess the guts to taunt against it citizen by open their gluttonous mouths to brazenly speak evil against them. When their kids are studying in upshore and juicy appointments are here served for them to take when they are back from abroad and at same time those maggots are trying hard to degrade our universities and kills them with unnecessary strike and poor treatment.

In addition to that, we came to an era where a world is affected by a deadly virus called Covid-19 which led to the total closure of almost everything including schools, worshipping centers, industries and other business entities to which such event resulted a tough time to less privilege people and for that the govt gave out a plethora tones of food items to state governors in order to dispatch it to the targeted parties yet they hide it in an unknown location till the day when our youth are pushed to the wall then they scrutinize and took what was meant for them illegally. And for that some ungrateful folks are raining filmsy excuses on the rational behind non disbursement of the palliatives by the state government and they further shamelessly keep blaming our people for taking what’s theirs just because they refuse to follow the due process despite knowing their hope will be shattered if they fail to act that way.

Although, we are fighting insecurity with nothing tangible done to our respective communities in response to abysmal time we are going throug, also we reached to a point where we experienced an acute shortage of food all as a result of poor economic policies by the govt that promised it a citizens a simple life when it comes to power but the reality turn around as anything is doubling it price and the money is hard to be found. Thus all these was triggered by the implausible land boarder closure at the wrong time because we are yet to reach that economic stage which will have us a way to take such daring decision and thrive peacefully. Uh! We now learn our lesson.

Advertisement

Still inspite all the above discussed ugly pictures we were painted by our morron power holders in the name of leadership capacity, you have the audacity to blame our youths for being who they are today ? If your number 6 tell you ” Yes ” then I can now admit your stupidity and viciousness has reach it zenith. How can a saner folk will question an innocent prisoner to keep worshipping the key holders of his cage ? Don’t you know they were forced to be like that, even if they appear to be beast its not their fault for have it been the govt done the needful we couldn’t have find ourselves in such hazardous condition as this.

Finally, if our govt is wise enough it will now grasp the waterloo couple with loophole that triggered all the mess we are going through and succinctly redress them in the way and manner both youths and the old powerful men will enjoy the mantle of leadership and thereby to let peace reign in the country. In a nutshell, the youths are tired of the gerontocracy and kleptocracy, so for that they can sacrifice their lives to turn down everything and pave a way to another class to take over from where their former demigods have stopped.

Note: Being youth ” Active folks ” one of the most social integral pillar upon which a successful society is buid one. They naturally are saddle with the responsibility of checkmating the appears of their various communal authorities and taking the yoke of the absolute societal burden on their shoulders is also their duty to be delivered. So its their task to search for a genuine remedy to a particular obstacles bedeviling their homes. When your leaders are roughly steering the communal affairs, it’s your power to point an accusing finger to them and if they resist then you are at a better position to revolt but not helter skelter rather philosophically, let follow the marvelous path of Lenin and that of Antonio Gramsci for they are the are architect of well successful revolution of the all time.

Advertisement

Until we stick and heed to the truth, then we will never get out of our adversaries and predicamations.