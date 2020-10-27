Why They Imposed Curfew After The Treasure Trove Was Unearthed -By Jafar Salihu

The yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nigeria have been disregarded and discarded for decades with impunity by those at the helm of affairs politically.

However, in an ultimate search for the missing glory and gratification, the people unearthed the treasure trove meant for the masses to cushion the hardship of COVID-19 stashed in warehouses to be used in electioneering campaign and manifestations in the very near future.

Consequently, the sudden imposition of dust to dawn curfew to shield the monumental fiasco was a tactic to play upon the emotional intelligence of the people in order to relocate the treasure that was yet to be discovered.

Even though two wrongs cannot make a right but what the starved, angry, and rampaging youths did was like using desperate measures to solve desperate problems. They (youths) resorted to that because there were no options than to unleash the dragon.

Furthermore, gradually the People’s political socialization, political culture, and political participation are improving to some certain magnitude. If any political office holder or corrupt career civil servant thinks otherwise, the blood of which would flood in the street profusely.

Without mincing words, the palliatives were meant to be disbursed to the general public equitably across all cadre of people but hoarded and delayed to fan the embers of disgust and distress among the citizens.

THE CURFEW.

The curfew was to cover the shame and to relocate the remaining ones yet to be discovered.

We hope that this unprecedented incidence would shape the amorphous structure of the democratically elected Governors Of the federation and in the meantime, HAJIYA SADIYA UMAR FARUQ AND PMB would be remembered for doing the needful at the appropriate time. All blames now thrown to the GOVERNORS as saboteurs. THE EARLIER WE CHANGE, THE BETTER FOR ALL OF US.