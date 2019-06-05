2019 Budget: One Hell Of A Niggardly Budget -By Lekan Sote

A nigard is a person who grudges to spend; a mean, stingy individual. And Nigeria’s Budget 2019 is a perfect example of such. It fails the test of Tope Fasua, former presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, who insists that Nigeria’s budget must not be less than N15tn.

Probably in anticipation of the dearth of funds awaiting Budget 2019, the Federal Government plans to reduce its 55, or sometimes 60, per cent stakes in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Joint Venture with International Oil Companies, like Shell, Chevron and ExxonMobil, to 40 per cent.

The Federal Government also plans to reduce its investments in refineries, and other downstream assets, like pipelines, petroleum products depots (and possibly retail petrol stations and oil tankers). A total of N1.82 trillion was diverted from the 2018 budget to pay JV cash calls. Proceeds of the cash calls are used to fund JV operations.

The plan to reduce the stake is informed by the receding crude oil revenue received into the Federation Account. As the immediate past Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, argues, “Nigeria does not have a debt problem, but a revenue problem.” He adds: “To fully fund the budget, the level of borrowing may… have to increase.”

Lekan Sote

This dilemma arose because, “The National Assembly has increased the budget size… This results in an overall increase of N58.83 billion in deficit. Inexplicably, the National Assembly reduced the proposed borrowing (by the Executive Branch) from N1.64 to N1.60 trillion, thus creating an overall unfunded deficit of N102.83 billion.”

Udo Udoma successfully presented members of the Eight Assembly as an irresponsible, if not mischievous, lot. The Yoruba would have described them as “A ba ni wa oran bi a o ri da,” or volunteers who help others fish in troubled waters.

Economist Aaron Wildavsky has said that budgets are political documents; and budgetary decisions are answers to political questions of who gets what, why, and how. The question that Nigerians may have to ponder is, Will there be enough to fund Budget 2019?

By signing the Budget 2019 into law on Monday, May 27, 2019, two days ahead of his second inaugural of Wednesday, May 29, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari just made it in the nick of time.

And the explanation of the budget by former Udo Udoma on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 was the second hint that the Second Buhari administration will not be faithful to the 2019 Budget as passed by the National Assembly.

There is a theory making the rounds on the streets that Budget 2019 is not a reflection of the political (or ideological and economic) choices made by the Nigerian electorate through the 2019 presidential election.

This is because the budget had been prepared and laid before the National Assembly by President Buhari, with the realities and assumptions of 2018 economic and fiscal year. And, if you don’t mind a restatement of the obvious, Budget 2019 does not reflect the realities that will face the second President Buhari government.

So, you shouldn’t be surprised when you begin to observe the many tweaking that will be inflicted on the budget. When signing the budget bill into law, President Buhari openly declared that he would seek its review and amendment.

The President had said: “Although I will be signing this bill, it is my intention to continue to engage the NASS, to ensure we deliver on our promises. I will therefore be engaging with the leadership of the Ninth Assembly as soon as they emerge, to address some of our concerns with this (NASS fabricated) budget.”

He adds: “In some areas, (the expenditure that) we proposed were reduced, while in other areas, they were increased. There were also certain areas where new additions were introduced into the budget (by the NASS).”

For instance, the budgetary allocations made for capital projects by the Executive Branch were reduced, some mischievous individuals say they were decapitated, by the wayward NASS that turned around to introduce the petty Constituency Projects of its members. The President complained, “This increase reflects changes by the NASS.”

The “Budget of Continuity” of 2019 proposed by President Buhari was for N8.83 trillion, but the National Assembly added N90.93 billion, to make it N8.92 trillion, but provided no clear source to fund it, beyond an increase in the budget deficit.

The President also explains that “Some of these changes will adversely impact on our programme, making it difficult for us to achieve the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan… We will also look at how we can improve the budget process.

“So that, among other things, we can speed up budget processes, and return the country to January to December fiscal year timetable.” This promise is no news; it is the umpteenth time it will be made, and it has become a cliche.

Highlights of Budget 2019 as approved by the National Assembly include: Capital Expenditure, N2.09 trillion; Recurrent Expenditure, N4.07 trillion; Statutory Transfers, N502 billion; Special Intervention, N500 billion; and fiscal deficit of N1.92 trillion. The legislators also approved N2.14 trillion for Debt Servicing.

As expected, major capital expenditure went to the Ministries of Power, Works and Housing, N394.91; Transportation, N179.38; Defence, N159.13 billion; Agriculture, N107.23; and Water Resources, N92.18 billion.

Other ministries that received substantial capital allocations are Industry, Trade and Investment; Education; Health; Interior; Scheme and Technology; and Niger Delta Affairs. There is no doubt that government wants to develop and enhance the nation’s human capital, with its intention to prioritise investments in education and healthcare delivery.

And even though there is a dearth of funds, it is also obvious that government wants to increase the number and capacity of infrastructure, or capital assets, which accountants say are capable of generating future revenues.

To emphasise the importance of infrastructure, John Aluya, Managing Director of Technoglass Industries Limited, says, “One of the key things that we (the private sector) have been hammering on is infrastructure deficit.”

He adds: “We still generate our own electricity, we build our own roads. The transport system is a problem, coupled with the chaotic situation at the ports. We cannot do this, and compete with products that come from the (other parts) of the world.”

In case you don’t know how infrastructure enhance the ability of economic enterprises to reduce costs of production, check out the following narrative: A company that buys electricity from the private or public power plant pays only tariffs, sans the headache of running an electricity generating set.

Another enterprise that purchased and operates its own electricity generators, pays the cost of fuelling and maintenance. In addition, he recognises (albeit non-cash) amortisation or depreciation costs arising from acquiring the generator in the first place, and possible interest payments if the set was bought with a loan.

The Federal Government expects a N7 trillion revenue to be provided by: Crude oil revenue of N3.69 trillion, and Non-oil revenue of N3.31. The N1.92 trillion deficit would be partly-financed by N1.60 trillion debt, made up of: N802.82 billion domestic loan, and N802.82 billion foreign loans.

Without trying to be too pessimistic, there are no clear indications that Budget 2019 will be any better than Budget 2018 that achieved less than half of its projected revenue.

