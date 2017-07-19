A Tale Of Two Victims -By Emmanuel Ogebe

Over the years I have been privileged to be associated with many survivors of terrorism.

One poor fellow had his throat slit by Boko Haram. Actually it was an attempted decapitation as they ran the knife from the back of his neck all the way to the front.

Miraculously he survived and doctors stitched his neck back together.

However the sutures have worn over time and every waking moment is agonizing.

Some months ago the Victim Support Fund told me they were providing free medical attention to victims.

None of the victims I spoke to knew about VSF much less medical assistance.

They gave us a Dr to contact.

One victim who was shot in the face traveled all the way from Taraba. The Dr did not attend to him.

For the past one month, my guy with the slit throat has been facing story story. After coming from Yobe he was sent back by the Dr for referral letter. He went and came back only to be denied again. Now he has gone back unattended to.

My other survivor friend was shot in the head by BH. He just had another operation in US to restructure his mouth to enable him eat.

All his surgeries abroad for the past 5 years have been footed by the Nigerian company he used to work for.

This is why Nigeria is a failure – you have a govt hospital refusing to care for citizens though contracted by a Victim Fund to do so.

This is why there’s hope for Nigeria – you have a private company catering for a citizen even though they have no obligation to.

Nigerians are the Hope of Nigeria while Government is the Hoax of Nigerians.

