Aiming the Silver spoon; the mind game for growing adults -By Ruth Kperrun

“Someday I am going to live in a house just like that, Someday I am going to own a car just like that.” These are the words that have escaped the lips of almost every youth as they walk past a beautiful house or watched a posh car drive past them at one point in their life or the other. We all feel good saying these words but that’s all they’ll remain, words! if we do nothing to make them a reality.

As we get older and realize we are no closer to realizing our dreams than we were 20 years ago, we start to blame our lack of success on everything else but us. “it’s our parents, they didn’t afford us a decent enough education, it’s the society” and my all time favourite, “it’s the government, it’s so corrupt, the money doesn’t get to us poor masses.” Following this admissions more often than not some people resign to living a life of just enough, just enough to get them through the day, they try hard but they never seem to have enough to make ends meet. A mediocre life ensues, fast deteriorating into depression, seeking solace in the nearest fix that allows a false sense of elation only to wake up come morning to the ugliness that is their life.

The story doesn’t have to be so dour though. One could indeed live in that beautiful bungalow, and drive that BMW X6, but it takes a lot more than wishful thinking. I know you’re thinking of course it takes more than wishful thinking; I only have to work hard. yes! you do need hard work before that however there’s one important thing you need to do first otherwise all of your hard work will be in futility.

Renew your mind. The first thing you must do is renew your mind, make a definitive, conscious effort to renew your mind, get rid of mindsets that allow you to blame your failure on everyone else but yourself and replace it with one where you believe whatever you amount to in life is nobody’s fault but yours. Not your parents, not your siblings, not your friends, and certainly not the government but YOU, YOU alone. Look at it this way, If you succeed it’s your doing if your fail it’s your doing. Bearing this renewed mindset, chances of failure automatically reduce by a huge percentage since nobody will knowingly plunge themselves into a ditch.

Always remember, your mind is your strongest tool to success, guard it zealously.

Related

Comments

comments