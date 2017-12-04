BREAKING: Numan Under Siege from Fulani Herdsmen/Militia: Residents Demonstrate Uncommon Resilience

Heavily armed Fulani Herdsmen/Militia on rampage, currently on a killing spree, despoiling and sacking whole communities in Numan and Lamurde local government areas in Adamawa state.

Confirmed reports emanating from Numan local government area in Adamawa state in the wee hours of this morning indicates that a seemingly unstoppable and heavily armed, trigger-happy militia gang of a Fulani conspired revenge mission is right now on the way wantonly destroying innocent lives and sacking whole communities adjourning Larmurde and Numan local government areas both of which are major settlements of the Bwatiye people, an indigenous tribe in Adamawa state.

The militia gang is reported to be armed not only with automatic rifles but also with rocket launchers, grenades and bombs amongst others.

According to the report, as at about 10. 00 a.m. today, five communities have already been razed down and still counting. As at yet the said time, no presence let alone intervention by the authourities was said to be forthcoming leaving the heavily armed militia to continue their ravaging march towards the town of Numan where hundreds of thousands of lives are already at stake.

As it were already, the town of Numan is on siege putting hundreds of thousands of lives in jeopardy.

In the words of a resident interviewed, “a genocide on a scale similar to what happened in Rwanda is imminent in Numan if urgent measures are not taken to immediately stop the heavily armed militia from further advancing.

“I smell a rat here, as usual a conspiracy script from certain high quarters is being played out and only God will save us”, the resident said.

The Bwatiye people have been known over the years to be one ethnic federation that has proven over the centuries to be entirely intolerant of the Fulani jihadists and their domineering tendencies which have since pitched both ethnic groups at each other’s throat barring the need for political or ceremonial niceties as may be demanded by public decorum or occasions.

It will be recalled that only a couple of years back, a similar Fulani militia had invaded a number of Bwatiye communities in Adamawa state killing several scores and destroying everything on their path.

A most recent incident leading up to the ongoing onslaught was the murder of a farmer in his farm by a Fulani headsman after a little altercation with the farmer whose crops were destroyed by the headsman cattle. Expectedly, the incident resulted in a reprisal attack by the Bwatiye people leading to the death of scores of Fulani inhabitants in the area.

Since that incident however, sources reveal that no meaningful efforts have been made by government at both state and federal levels, traditional rulers on both divides and even the Sultan of Sokoto who reportedly is fully aware of the existing feud and frosty relations between the Fulanis (his kinsmen) and the Bwatiye nation.

Nevertheless, in what appears the uncommon resilience and the heroic bravery for which the Bwatiye people are renowned, locals both in Numan and surrounding Bwatiye communities have voluntarily constituted themselves into gallant human shields and are daring the well-armed Fulani invaders to come overrun their hometown of Numan.

“One thing is however certain, the Bwatiye people can never be cowed, intimidated or enslaved by anyone, least of all the Fulanis- NEVER” says the people who appeared ready to defend their mother land even with the last drop of their blood.

Cc: President Buhari, VP Osinbanjo, Senate President & Speaker HoR, members of the National Assembly, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, United Nations Secretary General, the ICC, diplomatic corps/international community, the Human Rights Commission, the National Emergency Management Agency, Local and international media, well meaning Nigerians.

