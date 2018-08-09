Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki: Nigeria’s Robber Bride -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

This is the season of mass defections and counter defections from APC to PDP and PDP to APC. But the icing on the cake was the defection of APC’s Senate President, Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki to PDP his old party.

It’s very rare in civilized democracies for the senate majority leader to abandon his party for a minority party in the Senate. Well, this is Nigeria where nothing is normal but where everything is strange and done with sickening revulsion. It’s no surprise that Saraki’s defection was greeted with applause and approval at the homecoming ceremony by the PDP.

As humans, we all have fatal flaws. The key to success and to being a great leader is not having too many flaws and especially not having fatal flaw. There are two causes of fatal flaw: moral and psychological.

Ten reasons have been identified why leaders fail: greed, insecurity, power, arrogance, narcissism (severe form of selfishness), paranoia, maniac behaviour, addictions, and moral deficiencies.

I call Saraki Robber Bride based on his political antecedents of moral bankruptcy and kleptomania, and most importantly, because he suffers from both moral and psychological fatal flaws. Like any failed leader, Saraki didn’t pass through the six stages of moral development: avoiding punishment, serving self-interest, seeking approval from others, following laws/authority, respect for social order, and universal ethical principles.

Saraki’s defection was long expected. However, the most shocking is making himself a hot bride with multiple propositions from rival suitors – APC and PDP. But the most offensive and laughable is that President Buhari could descend so low by begging and pleading with the Robber Bride to stay in APC. Who in the world wants a Robber Bride who is morally worthless, valueless, despicable, and a liability? Who wants a Robber Bride with prefixes and aliases of looting, stealing, and lately, a suspect in the Kwara State bank robbery?

That Buhari begged Saraki to stay in APC once again proved my characterization of both parties as one – APC Satan, and PDP Lucifer. Membership of both parties consists of same thieves, looters, embezzlers, fools, idiots, and cowards. Now that PDP had succeeded in having the Robber Bride, and with majority in the senate, Nigerians should expect unprecedented looting and corruption.

It’s scary to think it’s too late to change and save ourselves from democratic self-destruction by re-electing APC’s President Buhari for another four years of Boko Haram and herdsmen terrorism, misery, violence, unrest, fear, insecurity, and ethnic tensions and acrimonious rancor.

I cannot find language of sufficient energy to convey my advice to Nigerians and the youths, in particular, to open their eyes wide in 2019 and vote Omoyele Sowore president because “The future,” says John Scully, “belongs to those who see possibilities before they become obvious.” Hellen Keller’s warning is also instructive to our youths: “The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight, but no vision.” Choose wisely in 2019… and let’s go there!

[email protected]

