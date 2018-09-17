DSS DG Appointment: Buhari’s Nepotism Reaches Its Zenith -By Erasmus Ikhide

NIGERIANS have fully come to the undoubted truth and conclusion that President Muhammadu Buhari as a despot in his first coming in the 80’s and his presumed repentance as an ethnocentric bigot can never be redeemed from the northernisation agenda. It’s glaring — more than ever before that Buhari is the bravest nepotistic human — both dead or alive, since the unfortunate amalgamation of Nigeria.

From the very beginning, Buhari’s Presidency has been damning the consequences of ethnicizing his government with the appointments of his ethnic brothers without recourse to the Nigerian Constitution he swore to uphold and protect in totality, thereby undermining the unity of Nigeria.

Sadly, Mr. Buhari doesn’t pretend about his nepotism. He cares less about what Nigerians think of his government. He is resolute in his pursuit of the northern agenda. It has been found out that the next six most senior persons in line of succession at the DSS after Godwin Seiyefa are all southerners which explain why the President picked a man who retired over a year ago from the DSS to lead because of ethnic affinity.

Now, what with Yusuf Magaji Bichi who enlisted in the defunct NSO in 1982 and retired after 35 years of service in 2017 as Lawal Daura’s Finance & Admin Director but was retained by Lawal Daura for few months and then finally left the service February this year? Lawal Daura himself was used by President Buhari to annul the DSS promotion and ascendancy law of the service which stipulates — like any public institution — that the most senior person takes charge at the mandatory exit of the overall boss.

The appointment of Yusuf as the new DG of DSS — as President Buhari’s media minders deceitfully want Nigerians to believe, has nothing to do with competence. Buhari will forever continue to perpetuate crass nepotism and ethno-religious propensities because he knows no other thing than that.

Strictly speaking, I sorely regret my support for Buhari’s presidency in 2015. The president as an ethnic potentate as much as an Islamic irredentist with islamization agenda — an unpatriotic bluster — should never have governed a multiethnic nation like Nigeria, if we knew that the leopard would never change its spots!

The sad fact is that, no one can change Buhari. Even Buhari can’t change himself since he can’t now become left-handed in old age. Not even his political party, the APC, whose translation of “CHANGE” in its dictionary of deceit means “CHAIN”. A friend jokes about Buhari’s impunity earlier in the day that Nigerians may wake up soonest to the news of removal of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and have him replaced with a fellow FULANI brother.

Like the other security chiefs previously appointed, President Buhari has restored to northern Nigeria all the key appointments to his people. You may wish to ask yourself, of what security benefit are the appointments of Air Force boss from Bauchi State, IG of Police from Niger State, former DG of DSS from Katsina State, now Kano State, Chief of Army Staff from Borno state, NSA from Borno state, Immigration from Jigawa state, Civil Defence from Niger State, Defence Minister from Zamfara State, Prison boss a northern Muslim, Custom from Kaduna state with all the security challenges in Nigeria?

Besides, President Buhari’s action is against the Principle of Federal Character captured explicitly in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution thus: “…the government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.”

Interestingly — but bad for Nigerians though — Buhari’s clannish government and the security apparatchiks have failed themselves and the nation. One would have expected that a president who selects a section of the country that breeds terrorism Boko Haram and Fulani herders), illiteracy, poverty, diseases would have found lasting solutions to the litany of security woes plaguing his people. President Buhari is too far removed from realistic governance by ethnocentrism, by old age, by basic education, by emotional intelligent to know that himself and his people are the problems of Nigeria.

There are ominous signs that 2019 general elections have been technically rigged in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and his political party. Nigerians and the international community have been expressing that foreboding. That fear has taken firm foothold with Buhari’s mindless clannishness.

