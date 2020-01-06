Fayose ‘Flexing’, Enugu By Air, Eco-war, and Pope’s Paradigm -By Simon Kolawole

Mr Ayo Fasoye, former governor of Ekiti state currently on trial over allegations of corruption, was last month granted permission by a federal high court to travel abroad for medical treatment. However, pictures on social media showed Fayose doing “I can’t kill myself” in a foreign land — enjoying a boat cruise and dancing salsa. He has come out to defend himself, saying he only went for medical “check-up” not “treatment”. When Nigerian politicians are on trial, it is common for them to apply for permission to travel out for medical treatment. Unfortunately, these behaviours may count against those who genuinely need foreign medical attention. Irresponsible.

ENUGU BY AIR

Senator Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, has assured Nigerians that the rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will be completed before Easter. That is good news. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had closed the runway for repairs for safety reasons after President Buhari approved N10 billion for the work. Travelling to some parts of the south-east has become bumpy because of the closure, but it is better to be safe than sorry. I commend Mr Frank Nweke, former minister of information, who relentlessly warned against the dangers posed by the state of the airport. One tragedy and we would come to our senses! Timely.

ECO-WAR

Since Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian president, announced that Francophone West Africa would ditch its 70-year-old CFA currency and adopt the ECO in its place, there has been some curiosity in Nigeria. This was worsened by Ghana’s swift response welcoming the development — even when they are not part of the arrangement. Is Ghana is trying to spite Nigeria because of border closure? Or is it the same old Anglophone rivalry? I would advise Nigeria to tread carefully over this issue. I am seeing a lot of bad blood at play. Moreover, the European Union that adopted a single currency is not laughing. Caution.

POPE’S PARADIGM

Pope Francis has been a wonderful influence on the society since his appointment in 2013. He further won my heart after publicly apologising for his moment of anger on New Year’s eve. The Catholic pontiff was clutching hands with the crowd at St. Peter’s Square when a woman grabbed his hand and pulled him to herself. That was definitely rude, but I take it that it was desperation by a star-struck woman. The pope was visibly irritated as he slapped the woman’s hand off his and walked away. “So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologise for yesterday’s bad example,” he later told his congregation who gathered for the New Year mass. Humility.