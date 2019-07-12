Sports
Football Loosing Its Brightest Leaf -By Ayobami Okerinde
“Football is like a tree, passion is it’s leaf and without it, it cannot bear good fruit“-OKERINDE AYOBAMI
The Nigeria dream team now have the chance to create another history as they did in Atlanta 12 years ago; these words still sound in my head as I remember how a 10 year old me saw Nigeria defeated Belgium 4-1 in the semi finals of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. I said to myself that I will have the chance to watch Nigeria win an Olympic gold medal, I have always been taunted by my older siblings about not watching Nigeria win Gold at the Olympics in Atlanta’96. The Nigerian contingent to the Olympics underperformed with only Blessing Okagbare, Chika Chukwumerije and Mariam Usman winning silver, bronze, bronze in athletics, taekwondo and weightlifting respectively. With the number of followers that the Nigerian team had, winning the gold medal would be something tangible for the Nigerian team especially the football team to take home from China.
The day arrived, and the stage was set. The Nigerian dream team coached by Samson Siasia and captained by John
Most notably, football today has turned out to be a shadow of its past self. Football
Another killer on the list is ownership influence. Using Nigerian football as a case study, the ownership policy has led to the extinction of great football club stationary stores, iwanyawu united and the likes and hence new football clubs are being formed and many changes being made which in turn leads to football fans loosing interest in such clubs. The ownership influence has grown to an alarming rate that if care is not taken, football is on the brink of getting to a point where by football would be compared to a movie where the owners are the real players while the players that are being signed into such clubs are there just to act based on the directions given to them by the owners. While I was at a lecture sometimes ago, the guests speaker spoke on the issue concerning Nigerian football, in his words he said “the problem with Nigeria football are the administrators, in other countries you do not get to know the name of the president of their Football association chairman unless there is something of urgency or importance they need to say to the media, but in this part of the world, the administrators are more popular than the players the people want to see play”. He later challenged everyone present during the lecture to name a soccer player in the Nigerian league and as expected, none of us could mention the players and while I Sat down to think, I discovered that it is a big blow to us as football lovers not to identify a player in each club in our league but we know football stars in other countries such as Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Neymar and the likes. Judging by the above, it can or could be deduce that it has affected football of today compared to the past. While listening to stories about Nigerian football, I was told how people troop to the stadium and how people travel far and wide, within and outside the country just to see their favourite football teams play but now it’s something that has been thrown into the bin. I remember while speaking with a friend moths ago, he bluntly told me that he would never use his money to watch a Nigerian club football game just because of the fact that away team rarely wins and the fact that permutations are been done by the administrators, the owners are also fund of owning players salary and anyone who dare goes against the order of the club owner is on the brink of leaving the club.
Just recently, we saw Chelsea FC of England buy Kepa Arrizabalaga a goalkeeper for a world record fee of seventy-one million pounds. Also a year ago, we saw Neymar of Brazil break the world record fee for a player when he moved from Barcelona to Paris
Lorenzo – Hi, I’m Lorenzo, I’m from Parma and here’s my question: Why did you decide to go down to “Serie B” with Juve when you were a World Cup winner? (When many other teams wanted to sign you!)
Buffon – Hi Lorenzo, say hello to Parma for me when you go home – it always has a place in my heart! I chose to drop down into “Serie B” with Juve because i thought of you guys, I thought about you because I really believe at times you need to stop talking and take action.
Given that there are a lot of rumours in football and other industries and people love to preach and then behave badly, without making big statements. I decided that it was a great opportunity to send out a message to those who wanted to
Also Roma legend Francesco totti on why he didn’t leave Roma – “There was a very important offer from Madrid in 2004, but I decided to give up on lots of titles so that I’d always wear just one shirt. This was what mattered most to me. In the end, instead, I received love and passion, which for me were more important than winning cups elsewhere. I put Roma ahead of everything.” (Dream team.com)
On football players loyalty in recent times, Michelle Martinelli a lover of football since 1994 has this to say while answering the question “is loyalty dead in modern football??” On search engine Quora.com
“No, but it’s increasingly rare and that’s largely due to the ridiculous amount of money floating around.
In the past you had players such as Alessandro Del Piero, Paolo Maldini, Carlos Puyol, Steven Gerrard, who were happy to stick around year after year, dedicating themselves to a single club, but now players who might have been loyal in the past, find themselves unable to resist the lure of insanely high wages. Take Robinho – he left Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, to join oil-rich Manchester City. And that was a long time before they were competing for titles.
Sometimes, the lure of money is too much for a club to resist and the player has little
These days it takes something really special for a world-class football player to stay loyal to a club. Especially if it’s not a club constantly competing for European titles and showering them with money. There are a few exceptions though and, as a Roma fan, I’ll point out a couple of my favourites:”
The above statements have shown that there’s a huge difference between football in the past and of
The loss of passion in football today, thanks to the aforementioned factors and many more which could not be contained in this write-up. Football in this age coupled with the advent of the technology should not only see
Football cinemas should be made available. This might sound like a joke but it’s one best ideal way to know and show how passionate football followers are. Although many might argue that there are lots of viewing centres around but it’s a known fact that viewing centre
Also, the passion people had for football can be ignited if people can be educated about their love for the game. Footballers today no longer care about the longevity and success of their careers, all they care about now is the money attached to their respective contracts. They now prefer to play in leagues that are not recognized once the pay is higher and greater
