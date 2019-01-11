Genuine Christians act to Obtain GOD’s Mercy but Daddy Freeze is despondent -By Nneka Okumazie

Some of the efforts of those who followed the LORD, in the Scriptures, are often to obtain GOD’s mercy and compassion. Those who worshipped, those who had faith, those who prayed, those who gave, those who were patient, those who were spent, did so, in part, to position for the possibility for GOD’s mercy.

Every individual at some point would have understood that life is mysterious and can be very unpredictable. It could go well or bad for anyone.

Who knows everything the year holds. Yes, there are dates, events, seasons, etc. but what is in each hour of everyday, what is in the season and situation, who knows?

What does the economy hold? What does public [or personal] health hold? What does love hold? What does life hold? Who knows? Who does?

Yes, GOD speaks often, to His people. He tells them specific stuff for specific purposes, but there are several actions that have to be by human act – with sentience and rationality.







Those who know GOD by experiencing Him know that He knows all. Many times they may not understand, but first – they obey.

Abraham was ready to let go of his son. It would have been very difficult, but He obeyed. He may have assumed that something bigger was coming – having experienced GOD previously.

That action was different from what could have been seen as a play for mercy when he regaled three strangers.

He knew GOD was watching and He may show mercy – if he’s merciful, or if he does goodness. Fortunately for him, they said that according to the time of life, he would have a son.

There are so many examples too, including David praising and praising GOD. There were cases too that he prayed, even after he sinned, repented but still disgracefully lost his Kingdom – temporarily. He prayed against an adviser, and GOD showed mercy and answered.

There was also the case of Peter, who allowed JESUS to use his boat. Yes, Jesus stepped in, but it could have been possible to say LORD please, don’t use my boat. He allowed Christ. He found mercy for immediate success – for fish, and ultimate success – as a rock which Christ built His Church.

There are also some who are thankful they were saved, while knowing that gratitude can also be a tool in obtaining further mercy.

[Luke 7:47, Wherefore I say unto thee, Her sins, which are many, are forgiven; for she loved much: but to whom little is forgiven, [the same] loveth little]

There was also the story of a woman who came to Jesus with her sons. She worshipped and made a request.

[Matthew 20:20, Then came to him the mother of Zebedee’s children with her sons, worshipping [him], and desiring a certain thing of him.]

Yes, Scriptures said, [Romans 9:15, For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.]

It also said, [Psalm 115:3, But our GOD [is] in the heavens: he hath done whatsoever he hath pleased.]

The efforts of genuine Christians sometimes, is by understanding this fact, so they can try to obtain that mercy GOD chooses to show, by doing things that puts them at an advantage.

[Matthew 5:7, Blessed [are] the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.]

There are also Scriptures on giving, on goodness, on righteousness, etc. The Good Samaritan who helped the weak, that weak person may have also been of help at a time to someone else, who then reaped the goodness, by at least one person helping eventually. Or the Samaritan could also have been shown mercy previously and tries to give back.

Genuine Christians try to be of good cheer because they know Christ overcame the world. They also know that Christ is praying for them.

[Hebrews 7:25, Wherefore He is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto GOD by Him, seeing He ever liveth to make intercession for them.]

If tax does not make a person poor, if pension deductions do not make a person poor, tithe and offering cannot make a person poor. Poverty is caused by income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living.

When prayer was made in earnest for Peter – while in prison, it was so that the LORD can have mercy. He did. Fasting for a person by a Church is so that they can position for mercy, similar with service in Church, giving, evangelism, etc.

Studying a billionaire does not make a person rich. The hater has the internet, he should be rich if he would take his own advice.

It is possible to obtain mercy for the so many things money can’t buy. Even stuff money can buy, to be able to afford whatever issues comes a person’s way.

GOD is faithful to His people. It is not anyone anywhere that can say how you should serve the LORD, or if you should or not.

All the haters of the Church should try to solve Nigerian problems. They complain. They class themselves on social media as privileged and elite, but all their value can’t solve little or big problems of Nigeria. They only offer complain. When they are tired of government they criticize Church. They forget that the entertainment they all love needs serious modesty check. Since several new songs are vulgar nonsense that should be criticized relentlessly.

There are good surprises and bad ones. Mercy can make the good ones happen and ruin the bad ones. There are several situations that are risk , that just mercy can be the way out for genuine Christians.

Mercy can also be the step away from making a mistake or falling into error. There are so many things out of an individual’s control, as a fact there are fewer things under someone’s control, than not. Though righteousness culture can be great in controlling what can be controlled, and then to leave the rest to GOD.

Ecclesiastes 10:19, [Feasting makes you happy and wine cheers you up, but you can’t have either without money.]

[Eating and drinking make you feel happy, and money can buy everything you need.] [A party gives laughter, wine gives happiness, and money gives everything!] [A feast is prepared for laughter, and wine makes life merry, but money is the answer for everything.]

A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all [things].

Yes, the Scriptures in a context talked about money answering everything. The verse that talked about feast and wine, then it ended with money.

But even with money, the health of some failed. With all the money, some marriages in developed countries failed. With money, some have serious addiction issues, etc. money is worthless to their problems.

So not having all the money for a genuine Christian, but experiencing the Holy Spirit is priceless. A simple prayer as Savoir save me, in crisis, and getting saved is far better than the best protection, though potent, but can also fail.

[Joel 2:12-13, Therefore also now, saith the LORD, turn ye [even] to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning:

And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your GOD : for he [is] gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil.]

Comments

comments