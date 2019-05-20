Growing Indiscipline On Campus: Who’s To blamed, Student Or Management? -By Adeyinka Ademola

“Good academic qualifications without good foundation of self discipline, the individual is useless to him|herself, familyand the society“…………anonymous

Over the past weeks I have examined the growing issue if indiscipline in campus, it is not unusual these days to hear of students engaging in some unimaginable misconduct or the other.

Indisciple means lack of discipline lack of control, lack of proper training, which means unruly behaivour, disobedience and disorder

discipline or lack of discipline amongstudents is something that’s affecting the society. The use of abusive language , disrespect towards lecturers free fighting on campus insisting on copying in the examination, ragging, strikes by students, etc.can be commonly seem among students.The future seems dark.Unfortunately, it is a pity that the students of today waste their precious time in acts of indiscipline. But we cannot blame the students alone for this growing indiscipline There are many other causes of indiscipline like the lack of attention from parents , pressure from friends or peer pressure, absence of value based education, lackof a good role model , our defective educational system- where too much stress is given only on the completion of a course material within allotted time. As lectures are under pressure of completion of the course they just stop to give moral education to their students. As a result, character formation becomes secondary, last butnot the least the excessive use of electronic gadgets like using mobile phones , laptops all day for just games or unnecessary work which is also medically unfit for the students.The worst aspect of this problem is that they are very often misled by political leaders who use them as their tools forcreating disorder.Students should be kept away from the dirty life on campus.Youth is the future of any country . Excess of everything is bad. Indiscipline can spoil a student’s future. Indiscipline among students may lead to lack of self-control, disrespect of authority figures, including parents, have no understanding of appropriate behaviour, students are selfish, unpleasant, and unhappy, and lack empathy, patience, and the ability to share and make friends. They are also more likely to harm themselves and others through negative behaviour.Hence, the problem of indiscipline and unrest among students is a part of a much bigger problem viz. reconstruction of our country’s educational system. But what can be done? The system needs to be overhauled and made to suit the needsof the time andcondition of life.Parental guidance and strictness, moral education, having a good role model and many more efforts can be done to control the situation. It is usually said: “spare the rod and spoil the child”.