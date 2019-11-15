I Will Never Fly Ethiopian Airlines Again -By Opeoluwa Adetola

This is my experience with the Ethiopian Airlines. I have flown this airline twice now. I flew them in May 2019 from Prague, Czech Republic, to Lagos and back to Prague, and also in August. My first experience with them wasn’t a good one. Really horrible hostesses and poor service. But my second experience flying with them was the worst.

I flew from Prague on August 30 to arrive Lagos the next day. To start with, the seat I was assigned to was completely broken and the hostess saw me struggling with fixing it then she looked around and changed my seat number. Not to mention their horrible food. Fast forward to when I was to return to Prague. I was to fly back on September 10, 2019. On getting to the airport, I was told the connecting flight from Vienna, Austria, to Prague was cancelled and the next available flight was in 26 hours. So, I was advised to fly the next day which I agreed to.

Next day, September 11, I flew from Lagos and almost an hour to landing in Addis Ababa, we were told they’d have to land in Djbouti to gas the airplane as there wasn’t sufficient gas to take us to Addis Ababa. Ridiculous! We landed in Djbouti for them to gas the airplane, which took an additional 45 minutes before we took off to Addis Ababa.

On getting there, my connecting flight had left. There were over a hundred people, who had missed their connecting flights. The queue was insane. The Ethiopian Airlines customer service was insane. They had no remorse, no sense of reasoning. They felt it wasn’t their fault but ours. One guy told one of the customer service ladies that he’ll sue their company. With so much nonchalant attitude, the lady told him to go ahead and sue them.

I said to myself, this is inhumane. I was stood up for four long hours until it got to my turn and I asked to get on the next available flight as I have a scheduled surgery the next morning. The guy said there was nothing he could do about that. The next flight was in 26 hours. He asked me to wait to see the hotel they could put me in.

I have never seen a service as horrible as this all my life especially when you’re paying for the service. This is absolutely ridiculous to say the least. I really wish and hope that they will be fined heavily and made to pay for damages. They are very irresponsible and should be made to pay for this. They are a complete bad news. I have vowed never to fly them again.