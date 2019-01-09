Introducing Jennifer Douglas Atiku, The Con Artist -By Churchill Okonkwo

As the saying goes, “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Ordinarily, I would not have bothered about Jennifer Atiku, a con artist who per the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs report helped Atiku Abubakar “bring over $40 million in suspect funds into the United States.”But the fact that she has shown up in the kitchen, campaigning for her husband Atiku Abubakar to lead Nigeria means that she is ready for the heat.

Ndigbo has a saying that not asking questions before eating causes death without illness and that a child who asks questions does not go astray. Those of us that have cared to question the credibility of people aspiring to lead our great nation have asked questions about the Atikus and we have plenty of answers to characterize them as con artists.

So, permit me to introduce to you Jennifer Iwenjiora Douglas Abubakar, the 4thwife of Atiku Abubakar. Originally an indigene of Onitsha, Anambra State and an NTA News correspondent in the 1980s who later moved to and became a citizen of the United States. It was while in the US that the Atikus got involved in illicit financial transactions that are now haunting them.







Per an investigation report by the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, “From2000 to 2008, Jennifer Douglas, a U.S. citizen and the fourth wife of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and former candidate for President of Nigeria, helped her husband bring over $40 million in suspect funds into the United States through wire transfers sent by offshore corporations to U.S. bank accounts.”

The transferred money made Atiku an “employer of labor” and a proud owner of American University of Nigeria (AUN), a school, whose tuition fees more than 99% of Nigerian students cannot afford. Atiku established the AUN at a time when public universities were collapsing under him and Obasanjo. Jennifer Atiku helped her husband establish the American University of Nigeria at a point poor Nigerian students were languishing at home due to strike action by university lectures over poor funding.

When interviewed, “Ms. [Atiku] Douglas indicated that all of the funds [used to set up AUN] came from her husband and professed little familiarity with the offshore corporations actually sending her money.” Mind you, she is a lawyer and a Ph.D. holder for that matter.

While Nigerians are insisting that Atiku is unfit to hold public office for the illicit transfer of millions of Dollars used to acquire the license for American University of Nigeria (AUN), his wifeJennifer Douglas Atiku who helped in the transfer sneaked in Edo State and told us that the “PDP Govt will ensure uninterrupted education calendar.” What an insult on our intelligence.

For attempting to trick Nigerians this election season by persuading us to believe that her husband and the PDP will wave their magic wand and save the education sector, Jennifer Douglas Atiku is a con artist.

Here is another damaging report from the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, “In a 2008 civil complaint, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Ms. Douglas received over $2 million in bribe payments in 2001 and 2002, from Siemens AG, a major German corporation. While Ms. Douglas denies wrongdoing, Siemens has already pled guilty to U.S. criminal charges and settled civil charges related to bribery and told the Subcommittee that it sent the payments to one of her U.S. accounts.”

So, Jennifer Douglas Atiku cannot be trusted when she said that a “PDP government would create an environment for business to thrive with a view to ensuring that the citizens were lifted above poverty.” Jennifer Douglas Atiku is deceiving Nigerians when she said that “there is an urgent need to get every sector of the country working again to enable citizens to enjoy a better life.” But when the United States became too hot for her and Atiku, they sold their house in Maryland, United States and resettled in Dubai.

You see, the truth is that you don’t look for something in the pocket of people that are looking for something. A spider’s cobweb isn’t only its sleeping spring but also its food trap. Nigerians should not allow themselves to be caught in the cobweb of the con artists, Atikus.

As an old joke says if you want to know if a politician is lying, see if their lips are moving. The sweet mouth of the Atikus appears to be the trap they used to deceive Nigerians in the past and what they are attempting to use again today.

The fact that Jennifer Atiku could boldly be campaigning for her husband based on improving education standard in Nigeria as she did over the weekend in Edo state knowing fully well her involvement in that illicit transfer shows that character of Atikus.

What Nigerian would want Jennifer Atiku to know is that no matter how beautiful and well-crafted a coffin might look; it will not make anyone wish for death. We will not die on February 16th, 2019.

Everyone knows history is written by the victors, clearly, the slogan “get Nigeria working again” is a con promoted by a con artist or as my good friend Andy will put it, it is bullshit recounted by the bullshitters.

As the saying goes, you must attend to your business with the vendor in the market, and not to the noise of the market. In the noisy atmosphere leading to the 2019 elections, it is my duty to attend to the important business of providing facts to Nigerians.

Birds sing not because they have answers but because they have songs. While I may not have the answers to the Nigerian problems, I have some songs that will ensure that Nigeria is not returned to Babylon on May 29th, 2019.

Happy New Year Nigerians!

Together, we can.

You can email Churchill at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @churchillnnobi

Comments

comments