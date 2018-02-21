Is There A New Dawn In Africa? -By Ayodele Adio

After the unceremonious exit of colonialists from Africa, the continent was hopeful for a prosperous future, one that was less oppressive and led by people of similar ancestral ties. So, whether it was in Lagos, Accra or Nairobi, the shared belief was that Africa, governed by Africans, will ensure the restoration of the dignity the white man stole from us collectively.

We were wrong! Our ‘heroes’, those who led the struggle against imperialism, were handed power and in no time, were fulfilling the prophesy of Lord Fredrick Lugard, who described the typical African, particularly her leaders as “lacking the power of organisation, conspicuously deficient in the management and control of men or business. (And) loves the display of power but fails to realise its responsibility”.

Africans soon realised that they were being oppressed by their own kind, with their resources plundered by those they once considered as heroes. Our leaders became overly entitled, corrupt, totalitarian, lacking in capacity and with a crude and unrepentant adamancy for perpetuating themselves in office.

Though gradual, Africa is beginning to turn the corner away from its ugly past. This fundamental shift is largely due to a profound awakening around civic rights by citizens across the continent, many of whom have found the courage to demand more from their leaders. The brave demands for accountability and good governance by Africans is sending strong signals to corrupt ‘sit-tight’ dictatorial leaders, that ‘you cannot fool all the people all of the time’.

In the last three years alone, Africans have witnessed what our grand and great grand parents couldn’t dare to dream of. In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan clothed himself with statesmanship when he called General Buhari to concede defeat in what was a keenly contested election. Against the wishes of certain elements in his party, he refused to challenge the elections in court and peacefully handed over power. His ambition, he said, wasn’t worth the blood of any Nigerian. Africa had never seen an incumbent concede defeat in that manner.

Barely a year after, John Mahama, the incumbent president of Ghana, lost the presidential election to a long-time challenger Nana Akufo-Addo and without hesitation conceded defeat and handed over power. In both cases, no blood was spilled and democracy won. The strides in Nigeria and Ghana must have given the people of Gambia the courage to demand the exit of a reluctant Yahya Jammeh, after he lost a fiercely contested election to Adama Barrow. The world was beginning to see a different Africa.

Over 70 percent of the population in Angola and Zimbabwe were yet unborn when Jose Eduardo Dos Santos and Robert Mugabe took over power in their respective countries. So, when Dos Santos resigned from office last year, paving the way for democratic elections to hold, it was clear that Africa was on the verge of a new dawn. Perhaps, if Robert Mugabe was less of an egomaniac, he probably would have avoided his disgraceful removal from office by resigning, just like his old comrade did in Angola.

Thankfully, Ethiopian prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn was quick to realise that you cannot keep a people down forever and in a shocking broadcast a few days ago, read his resignation speech.

It is South Africa, however, that teaches a more important lesson to the continent, of moral leadership, institutional integrity and citizens action. The African National Congress (ANC), rather than protect one of its poster boys in the fight against apartheid, Jacob Zuma, sought to purge itself of corrupt elements, while repositioning itself to meet the demands of the South African people. The lesson that the party has affirmed is that democracy must work for the people, and not just a tiny elite.

Africa must sustain this momentum and its citizens should continue to demand better from those they elect. The hope for a better Africa is no longer in the hands of self-proclaimed messiahs but in sustained and relentless actions, collectively by citizens.

Ayodele Adio, a communication strategist, writes from Lagos.

