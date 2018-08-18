Marginalization of Faith, Christian student’s in Northern Universities Cries For help -By Elijah Akoji

Its is said that unless voices are raised, attention won’t be drawn, history have it that most universities in the northern part of this country are listed among the second generation universities in the country which included the likes of Bayero University Kano BUK, Usman Danfodio University UDUS, University of Maiduguri UniMaid and other.

It is no longer news that student tend to worship in an open field outside the rain, in the sun and in the cold because they have been refused a proper place of worship like their Muslim counterpart in the campus, whom with just a walk will get a befitting place of worship. In Sundays, Christian students have to conduct their services in a lecture theatre, and some have to transport a long distance to go to church on Sundays and other days of service, an act which is suppose to just be a stone throw like their Muslim counterparts.

In a recent book lunch, Kukah the bishop of Catholic diocese of Sokoto, exposed the fact that students in Norther schools are marginalized and deprived their right to worship.

Article 38 of the Nigerian constitution states that, Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.

Also it explain that No person attending any place of education shall be required to receive religious instruction or to take part in or attend any religious ceremony or observance if such instruction ceremony or observance relates to a religion other than his own, or religion not approved by his parent or guardian.

Lastly, No religious community or denomination shall be prevented from providing religious instruction for pupils of that community or denomination in any place of education maintained wholly by that community or denomination.

Following article 38, one can clearly posit that the government have made this provisions available, but the question is who gave the instructions that has lasted for over 40 years which has deprived the Christian students in the northern Universities a legitimate and befitting place of worship, this germane question is too salient to be ignored .Speaking with some students in My recent visit to Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, some of the Christian students explained that they are mute on the issue and they will just have to live by the status quo, Having stayed in Bayero University Kano, for some years now, it is same story as students have no option than to remain mute so as to avoid been noticed and singled out.

It is time that what we call Federal Character must be applied and article 38 must be respected. If given the freedom, so many Christian students in the northern universities will carry out a protest as regard this insult to their faith. It is time that all Federal, State or Private universities must respect the freedom of religion and worship of students, students should be given their religious respect, for it is by chance we all are in the faith we belong to.

Nigeria is one, Nigeria is for all, Nigeria we represent, let join voice together as we call on the Federal government and the Legislators to begin to look into this unending act.

God Bless Nigeria

God Bless You.

Comments

comments