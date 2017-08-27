McGregor won afterall… -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

Let me say this at the (ever present) risk of being insulted as “one of those intellectuals who think they know everything”.

Connor McGregor, a hitherto obscure sportsman and a man who is really a non-boxer, managed to get perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather, to fight him, securing himself millions of dollars and the limelight to himself in the process.

What is even more ludicrous, is that some black people are playing the race card as if the young white man is a loser in this match. I bet he received more recognition, fame and money from only this match compared to multitudes of his matches as a mixed martial artist.

Like how white slavers do, McGregor rode the back of a black slave (Mayweather’s big name, stout reputation and global fame) to hog the limelight of Milky Way proportions, gain global recognition and accumulate top dollar today and in the foreseeable future!

Smart guy and a winner, this McGregor, and I only cheer smart people and winners.

Isa Eneye Mubarak

