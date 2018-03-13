NAPTIP Punishing Offenders, Beware -By Ekemini Eyoh

If you ever doubted that NAPTIP is working, you need to check again before anyone close to you gets caught in their web.

NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) created on 14th of July 2003 by the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and is majorly out to rescue helpless Helps and individuals from their oppressors. The government saw the need to put guardians, parents and especially employers of domestic Helps in check in order to cut down on the rate of human trafficking.

Human trafficking comes in diverse forms ranging from Forced labour to Commercial Sexual exploit, human smuggling etc. NAPTIP has been put in place to ensure that all forms of trafficking are eradicated if possible and offenders caught in the act pay dearly through their noses.

A case of a couple involved in forced labour on their domestic worker came into the open just last week around Ajah Axis thus making this a call for carefulness to those still involved in human trafficking. This couple based information gathered from anonymous source has been in the habit of battering this child despite going back on their promise to train this child in school. Reports got to NAPTIP and it swung into action. The couple has been arraigned and currently placed in detention in KIRIKIRI and IKOYI prisons respectively.

Let he who has ears ear. You never know who is watching and may place a call through to NAPTIP. Though some Helps can be very nasty, It is better however stressful it may seem to send such Help back to their owner rather than get entangled in the web of the Law over a situation that can be controlled.

