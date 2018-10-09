Nature For Life -By Ileyemi Mariam

Escapes of industrial smokes, into thin air

Destroying our ozone layers, and shortening life’s expectancy of us all,

Atomics and poisonous dumps into the seas fit for oceans survival

Killing more than half of what’s fit for our consumption, yet life continues to be sustained

A breach of the air we breathe, violations beyond the ordinary, and now man trying to

Explore beyond earth, into the moon, yet human survival hasn’t been wiped away because of one thing.

The love of mother nature, for of the excessive downpour of turbulence by us, mankind

With just a downpour from the sky above, made the world once more clean and bright.

Have you ever wondered why nature is important to our lives? Nature is very important because if there was no nature, we wouldn’t be alive. Especially trees, they give us the oxygen to live and breathe. Nature is also important because we have comfortable clothes, right? Some of your clothes are made out of animals like cow which give us milk, plant also give us food like corn, peas, barley and beans. That’s nature!

Nature is a gift from God to humanity, nature is a necessity to make our world beautiful and spectacular. Appreciate nature, take your time to study the contours of the land around your house, your neighborhood, your streets. When it rains, where does the water go? Into what lakes, what rivers? Where does it go from there? Everyone in the world has a watershed address. Our water comes from somewhere and our wastewater goes somewhere. There’s an upstream and a downstream. That’s nature!

Nature is important because it affects everything. Everything is in natural systems or cycles, aiming to maintain some sort of equilibrium. Humans evolved to live within that equilibrium so we don’t want it to change. Therefore we need to allow nature to maintain it. Nature’s beauty is a gift that cultivates appreciation and gratitude. Nature cleans the air so we can breathe, generates food so we can eat. It cleans water for us to drink. That’s is nature!

The underlying principle of nature; the more it gives, the more it receives. Soil provides nutrients and the structure plants need to grow. As they grow, plants extract nutrients from soil and return organic matter, which in turn enriches the soil, making it more fertile. Through time, as plants come and go, the productivity of the soil increases, enabling it to support more and more plant life. Plants serve as food for animals. Animals also return nutrients to the soil. Nature is awesome. That’s nature!

The beauty of nature around us is one of the greatest blessings of God on us. This beauty allows us to choose places and many destinations for the sake of rest, recreation and the best of times. The beauty of nature has always been the first inspiration for artists and creators around the world, The evidence is shown by the vast number of works of art, poetry and music that have attracted people around the world, and which revolve around it’s beauty. That’s nature!

The beauty of nature is an important source of income for many countries of the world, natural places are a tourist attraction that helps countries to improve their economic level, and thus emerged many of the areas that are famous for their natural beauty that are unspeakable, the most prominent of these areas; Blue Lagoon in Iceland, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, The Ibeno beach, Ngwo pine Forest, Oke Idanre in Nigeria, Mahe Island in Seychelles, and so on.

Nature for life!, I stand for nature because forests, oceans, grasslands, drylands and wildlife provide us with food, water, fuel, medicines and livelihoods.

Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.

