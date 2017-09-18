Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB and the Igbos -By Abimbola Lagunju

Nnamdi Kanu says he loves the Igbos. He loves them to death; he loves them so much that he wants to destroy them and their investments all over Nigeria. He loves them so much that he has, through his vitriol and irrational behavior brought the python to dance in their market place, and maybe ultimately on their graves. He loves them so much that he invited October 1deadline on the innocent ones going about their lawful businesses in Northern Nigeria. Thankfully October 1 deadline has been cancelled. But Romeo Kanu does not want the cancellation; he prefers a postponement of destruction of his kith and kin in the North. He loves his people to death.

Nnamdi Kanu read the story of Moses in the Bible. He sees himself as Moses that led the Israelites out of Egypt. He bought a shawl, a Jewish shawl to become Moses of the Igbos. He sees river Niger as the Red Sea to cross to freedom. Nnamdi Kanu, the Jew has strange visions of himself with a rod, beating the waters of River Niger to part for his children of Israel to cross. He sees manna falling from the palm trees of his native village. He sees himself climbing Udi Hill in Enugu to receive the Ten Commandments. Moses had Mount Sinai, Kanu has Udi Hills.

Kanu loves the Igbo so much that he hates every other person. He calls the Yorubas names; he calls the Hausas and the Fulani names. Only the Igbo are good. Four legs good, two legs bad..Napoleon of Orwellian Animal Farm said same. He loves the Igbo so much that he thinks only of himself as Imperial Majesty Moses Napoleon Nnamdi Kanu, the holder of power of life and death over Igbo Kingdom. He wants to leave what he calls the zoo to create his own Animal Farm. He wants the Igbos in an Animal Farm.

Kanu the Moses sees Buhari as the Pharaoh. He calls Buhari unprintable names. Buhari is his enemy, not the governors of his kingdom, not their senators, who fail their people on a daily basis like all Nigerian politicians do. In his vision, he does not see Buhari as the Head of a modern State called Nigeria; he sees Pharaoh Buharix I. Buharix wears a crown made of Igbo hide worked on by Yoruba artisans, the slaves of the Pharaoh.

Like all schizophrenics, Kanu the Moses sees all other tribes transmogrify into animals stalking the Igbos all over the country; he calls us animals in a zoo and sometimes he sees us as slaves building the pyramids for Pharaoh Buharix I . He does not want his Igbolites, the Israelites of his visions, the original people of Israel to build pyramids in Kano, Kaduna or in Daura. And he sees the Jews living in Israel today are impostors (forget that he flies their flag at his toxic meetings)….Moses Nnamdi Kanu has a plan for them. He will still take his people, the Igbos across the Mediterranean and chase out the people of Israel to the Golan Heights. He and his Igbos are the original Jews who missed their way to Nigeria’s South East. Their fatherland is across the sea, and Kanu has the rod to part the waters of the Mediterranean for his people to ultimately cross to the Promised Land. Their capital is Jerusalem.

But Reason says Nnamdi Kanu is a false irredentist. He does not love the Igbos. He hates them passionately. He is morbidly jealous of their economic success across Nigeria. His hatred is fuelled by his inability to create wealth to flaunt like his successful kin. Rather than learn from them, he wants to destroy them. In all his rantings, Nnamdi Kanu has not spoken of any vision for his Kingdom of Biafra. He has no idea. He wants to bring them economically to their knees by dangling the Biafra carrot. But they are wise; they are not biting his fake carrot. They may not understand his motive, but they understand that his rhetoric will bring ruin to them.

Nnamdi Kanu hates his Igbo brothers so much that he wants to render them economically unproductive like himself. He wants to see them scraping for a living. He wants to replace their wealth with hatred. He wants to see erstwhile rich and successful Igbos squirm in front of him. He wants to ruin his brothers and defeat their spirits forever.

His intentions are ominous for his Igbo kindred. When the Northern Youths annulled their October 1 deadline for the Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria, everyone breathed a sigh of relief, but not Kanu. He insisted that all Igbos in Northern Nigeria should return to the South-East before October 1! To do what? To worship him as their Moses!

Igbos do not only do business everywhere they are, but are also part and parcel of the landscape socially and culturally. They are settled. They are prosperous. They have numerous friends among other ethnic groups. They intermarry. But Kanu wants to destroy all that. And what will he give in return? Nothing.

Nigeria is an environment of chronic need in terms of alimentation. It is normal that many who suffered chronic malnutrition in their childhood will have some deficits in their mental health like the shambolic followership of Kanu. It is surprising that those who have nothing to lose are calling the shots for those who have everything and their minds to lose. It is time for the Igbos to organize themselves against Kanu, the self-acclaimed Moses. He needs help. Where are the psychiatrists?

For those Yorubas who have openly supported Kanu, they share his vision of destruction of the Igbos – pull them down. They suffer from pathological envy of the success of the Igbos. They want to see the Igbos cut to size – to a very small and insignificant size. Their support is not altruistic; they are goading Kanu to bring down his own brothers.

Abimbola Lagunju is a writer and author of several books.

[email protected]

http://afropointofview.blogspot.com/

