Olajide Fashikun: What I Remember Him For -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

9 hours ago

Olajide Fashikun, the Publisher of Gong News, an online newspaper, died in January 2019. When I heard the news of his death, I was heartbroken, because he was not just an international journalist; he was my friend, who had published several of my articles on his popular news website free of cost.

I will forever remember Olajide Fashikun for his dogged determination to fight for the truth at all times, in defence of a just society. Jide was a no-nonsense journalist, a sports reporter that could not be bought by anybody. He was exceptionally bold and daring, and could not be intimidated by anybody. He could speak truth to power. The likes of Jide are rare to find in these days of “stomach journalism.”

Whenever I called Jide on phone, I fondly called him “the great journalist.” And I really meant it. Jide will forever be remembered by all, including myself, as an exceptional sports reporter who gave sports journalism a new definition. We will all miss him so much. I love Jide, but God loves him the most. RIP.

