Open Letter To Daniel Dikeji Miyerijesu -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

It is honour on my part to write this open letter to Bishop Daniel Dikeji Miyerijesu, the Founder of God’s Grace Ministry Inc. here in Warri. I consider myself unworthy to sing the praises of this great God’s general.

I am not unaware that there are many people out there who are not comfortable with Bishop Miyerijesu’s God-given title: “The Bishop of the Whole World.” Some even go as far as castigating him and calling him all sorts of names. Be warned. Touch not the anointed of the Lord. It is God who ordained him as the Bishop of the Whole World, not you and so mind your business.

 

Daniel Dikeji Miyerijesu

Bishop Daniel Dikeji Miyerijesu, I am proud of you. People may be saying all sorts of nonsense, but I know that you live a life void of controversies. You are indeed a living saint.

The whole world is yet to know that you are one of the men God has chosen to bring revival to the world in these last days. I have great hope that your life will impact the whole world positively. God bless Miyerijesu and God’s Grace Ministry Inc.

 

