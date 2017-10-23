Oppressive minimum wage and the futility of an increase

It will be heartless to ignore organised labour’s demand for an upward review of the N18,000/month minimum wage, which was established in 2011, when this income is well over $100 i.e. above $3/day and well above the international poverty benchmark of less than $2/day.

Regrettably, as the naira crashed from N155 to the current N360=$1, the purchasing power of N18,000 minimum wage has now, sadly, dwindled to barely $50.00 i.e. less than half its former value! Worse still, this value will further diminish if annual inflation rates, between 10 per cent and 17 per cent, since 2011, are also factored. It is undeniable therefore that dependence on N18,000 monthly salary has since shunted millions of Nigerians down the poverty drain.

Invariably, the reduction in consumer demand forcibly, caused by the devastating crash in the purchasing power of all incomes, simultaneously constrains optimal capacity utilisation in factories and other commercial houses. Ultimately, massive layoffs will become inevitable, with serious social and economic consequences, as indeed, presently amplified by the palpable level of insecurity, arguably, fuelled by the growing number of unemployed youths nationwide.

In reality, oppressive naira devaluation and unyielding double digit inflation rates will invariably compel severe belt-tightening in most Nigerian homes, especially where income levels rise, more slowly, than the rate of inflation. Arguably, the constant inability to successfully stretch depreciating incomes through each calendar month may, unfortunately, induce the temptation for workers to engage in corrupt enrichment. Sadly, in such circumstances, an otherwise upright citizen may begin to rationalise any opportunity for corrupt enrichment, in their establishment, as “divine” provision.

The preceding is not intended to justify any brazen act of corruption in offices and workplaces, but the temptation to engage in corrupt practices will probably be more courageously resisted, if the legitimate wages of workers commanded values that could sustain some level of dignity in their lifestyles.

In retrospect, we may recall that before government’s Structural Adjustment Programme in 1986, middle level administrative officers, including schoolteachers built their personal homes and funded (often with significant sacrifice) their children’s education, even up to tertiary level, from their legitimate salaries, and other income support from enterprising spouses.

Regrettably, it is presently impossible, for a Nigerian white collar executive, with an exceptionally handsome monthly salary package of N1m, to acquire a standard three-bedroom apartment, from their legitimate salary, after making the usual tax deductions, and other existential commitments. Conversely, in successful economies everywhere, a street cleaner or driver has access to mortgage facilities to acquire their own homes.

Consequently, in view of the obvious social and economic significance of paying realistic living wages, it will be truly inconceivable to challenge organised labour’s increasing and pressing demand for an urgent significant upward review of the minimum wage to N56, 000/month, (i.e. approximately $150/month with N360=$1 exchange rate) so that the new minimum wage will exceed the $2/day international poverty benchmark.

Although a monthly income of N56,000 may not provide any surplus, as savings, to acquire a car, let alone a house, nonetheless, the expectation that N56,000 would triple the present spending capacity of workers and adequately fund several pressing domestic and other existential needs may regrettably not materialise.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, October 12, 2017, members of the House of Representatives also noted that no Nigerian worker could survive on a monthly wage of N18,000, and therefore urged the Federal Government to consider N30,000 as the new national minimum wage, in order to avert industrial actions by workers.

However, the TUC President, Bobboi Kagama, has rejected a minimum wage of N30,000, while the NLC General Secretary, Peter Ezon, however, indicated that a tripartite engagement involving labour, the private sector and the government may have started consultations to determine an approved minimum wage.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has however lately also expressed heartfelt concern on how state governors can sleep when workers salaries remain unpaid for several months.

The following is a summary of a piece titled, “N56, 000 minimum wage or a stronger naira?” (This article was first published on May 2, 2016). Please, read on:

“The Nigeria Labour Congress president, Ayuba Wabba, told a news conference last week (April 27, 2016), in Abuja, that even though it was true that the economy was not doing well, the law states that wages for workers must be reviewed after every five years. Notably, however, any significant wage increase will regrettably, certainly, cripple the economies of several states, as salary bills will become tripled and worsen the already heavily lopsided recurrent government budgets, and erase any hope of infrastructural development.

Invariably, the already worrisome present debt burden in several states will also increase. Similarly, the rate of unemployment will worsen, as several SME operators may not survive the challenge of paying a N56,000 minimum wage.

Unexpectedly, however, the joy of a N56, 000 minimum wage will be quickly threatened by a rise in the general price level, and inflation may rapidly spiral above 20 per cent from the current volatile springboard of 15.6 per cent.

Expectedly, spiralling inflation will significantly reduce consumer spending, and discourage domestic production and ultimately fuel an already combustible unemployment rate, with unsavoury and horrendous social and economic consequences. Unfortunately, the very high cost of borrowing, aggressively instigated by the albatross of surplus naira supply and spiralling inflation, will, ultimately, also restrain the productive sector’s capacity to create jobs and produce competitively priced/quality goods for export.

Instructively, reprieve from this cyclical bondage may however come, only if inflation is tamed to best practice rates below three per cent. Unfortunately, the significant increase in money supply, which will inevitably be triggered by a 300 per cent rise in workers’ wages, across all levels, would however, make such a progressive goal, in monetary management, impossible to achieve.

Furthermore, continuous increase in money supply would also compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to quickly step up its compulsive, counterproductive, high interest borrowings with Treasury bill auctions, to reduce the perceived, systemic excess naira values and restrain spiralling inflation. Ironically, such CBN interventions would in turn propel higher borrowing rates and crowd out the productive sector from ready access to the cheaper funds, required to expand domestic production and create jobs, even when, ironically, the funds mopped up, despite the oppressive cost of borrowing, will simply remain sterilised from any practical use in the CBN vaults!

Consequently, if higher inflation rates fuelled by persistent and increasingly excess money supply remain untamed, government would need to carefully examine how successful economies everywhere, sensibly and sensitively, manage money supply, so that systemic excess money does not become problematic to push inflation beyond, say three per cent, so that the cost of borrowing will also remain well below 10 per cent. Instructively, in economies where socially sensitive monetary management is practised, commercial banks, conversely, pay a penalty fee to their respective Central Banks to warehouse any stock of surplus funds.

Nonetheless, the question is, what is the origin of the ever present poison of excess money supply?

Instructively, as evidently recognised in the “Monetary policy thrust statement” of government’s Vision 2020, the CBN does not deny that the monetisation of distributable dollar revenue (read as unilateral substitution of naira for dollar denominated revenue) is actually the primary cause of, persistently excess naira supply, which triggers disenabling, and counterproductive monetary indices, such as unusually high inflation and interest rates and a weaker naira.

Instructively, astute best practice management of money supply, particularly in the forex market, will gradually strengthen and sustain naira below N100=$1. In such an event, the present N18, 000 minimum wage, without much ado, would then command the current dollar equivalent of almost $200, without the usually abrasive negotiations for wage increases. Fortunately, excess naira liquidity will become better managed when the CBN breaks its stranglehold monopoly in the forex market and ceases to auction the dollar for higher naira bids.

Related

Comments

comments