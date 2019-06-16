Secret of Making More Wealth as a Man -By Tope Amujo

Today at the monthly meeting of the Exfellent Men fellowship of the RCCG VINE PARISH, hosted by one of our member, I anchored a discussion on the secret of making more wealth as a man.

We discussed things that we can be doing smashing a man to earn extra income even as we have a full time job.

Read through my presentation and be blessed.

Introduction

It is one thing to make money it is another thing to create wealth.

Today many men only make money but don’t create wealth.

You wont have a secure future if all you do as a man is to make and spend money.

You need to develop a wealthy and healthy mindset.

That is why you have to make more money.

Why we must make more money and Wealth (RUN)?

Responsibility is increasing, Understanding need to secure the future, Nigeria economy is not predictable,

What are the Conventional Secrets of Making Wealth?

Savings unconditionally, “You are not safe if you don’t save”

You wont die if you save, you wont grow if you don’t save.

Tope Amujo



Investing and Taking Risk, It is good to save, it is bad to over save and not invest.

Another secret of making wealth is to take risk of investing your savings to something that can yield more money.

I will tell us later 10 things you can invest into even as a full time salary earners.

Be positive minded about the future, dream big, never get distracted, never get frustrated.

Never see your present situation as the end,

Never wait for anyone to determine your success.

Never say negative things about yourself, it kills your energy to push on.

What are the Biblical Secret of Making wealth?

Pray Until Something Happen (PUSH). Have Faith in God Giving and Tithing.

When you give, give purposefully, so many people give without purpose.

When you give, give to make impact and not to impress someone.

Tithing is unconditional, it is a biblical secret of making wealth.

When you tithe, do it with sincerity.

Tithing is not negotiable; it is always not too small and also not too big.

Tithing can be more than 10% when you want more blessing from God.

What are the 10 ways to make more money and create wealth?

a. Leverage on your Network; see through your network and look out for what is missing or needed.

Network Marketing (structure or unstructured) is the easiest way to make extra income, but when you do it make it profitable.

E.g.

If somebody want to buy rice in your office, don’t ignore that discussion. Tell them you know someone that can bring it to them as we are here right now. Call a friend that does Okada, Call another friend that sells rice and network with them to deliver to your office.

If someone is selling Shea Butter cream and you see a chemist or pharmacy in your area that doesn’t have the product tell them you have someone that can supply them.

If someone is a welder, Doctor, Tailor etc. Connect them with your network and make money.

Do the connecting at profit.

b. Buying and Selling modern technology, gadgets or electronics (Importation)

c. Small scale agriculture: Vegetable, Poultry and catfish; even at your backyard.

d. Crowdfunding other small successful or growing businesses.

e. Social Media Influenzer and Marketing of other people’s products and

f. YouTUBE Channel; start a you tube channel by posting short videos of what you have passion at.

Share knowledge with other people and see how you can make money through www.google.com/adsense

g. FOREX Trading: You may also wish to explore this option in small scale. Like what is called LiteFOREX trading with token of say just 50USD and learn to make short short trade of USD-5 per day.

In one month, you could make USD150 per month from your initial USD50.

h. MONEY LENDING: you can take advantage of this like Credit Direct, KiaKia by serving unserved users.

You can do this in collaboration with existing operators to ensure you institutionalized the process.

i. PROPERTY INVESTMENT: Buying farm land and other properties for both investment and commercial purpose is also a good way to make money.

j. Freelancing: Volunteerig to do some job without being permanently engaged in it.

You could do freelance in a factory that does night shifting or freelance by writing story for media houses etc.

