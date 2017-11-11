Senator Shehu Sani: Not On This! -By Bamidele Williams

Senator Shehu Sani criticism of El-Rufai’s decision on sacking those far-below-average teachers in Kaduna state is highly condemnable.

Every profession that deals with life directly should not be taken with levity. And teaching is one of those professions.

Can Senator Shehu Sani allow any of those teachers to take his children in a private home lesson?

This is not a topic to play politics with.

I would have agreed with his criticism if it is on the fact that the state government committed recruitment error in the first place by employing such class of people, as most of them got employed through the man-know-man syndrome vampire rampaging in our society.

There are lots of best brains wasting in the labour market today for the future of the country to be left to academic mediocres.

Sacking them from Education sector is a good thing. But they should be given an alternative to feed their women and children. Lest they get recruited by men of the underworld in the region, leveraging on their idle hands.

Governor El-Rufai should consider replacing them in the state’s farming sector which will help the economy of Kaduna state in return.

They are not a waste. But not just fit for this particular field.

What never got spoilt in a day can not be repaired in just a day.

However, this is a step in a right direction from Governor El-Rufai.

Bamidele Williams, a Journalist and Public Affairs Analyst writes his succinct opinion from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Can be contacted on +2348134810254.

