The Torture Of Naglaa Mokhtar, And The Act Of Wickedness Of The Egyptian Police -By Faruna Godwin

Naglaa Mokhtar Younis Mohamed Azzab Morgan, the wife of Los Angeles Businessman, David Lee Morgan has been under an unfair and severe torture by the Egyptian government since August 19, 2018.

Naglaa Mokhta, who is a very famous Preacher in Egypt and the co-founder of Eye Witness Human Right Activits and International Law. Prior to this hostage, Naglaa Mokhtar has been devoted to helping women and children in need. On August 19, 2018, at approximately 3:40pm, while waiting for a flight with her husband, David Lee Morgan of 150W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90015, was arrested by the Egyptian police who are said to be carrying out an order of the Egyptian President, Al-Sisi.

They seized her passport without arrest warrant of any sort or a judge’s order. “ Our flight on Nile Airline was cancelled by Egyptian Immigration Offers for no apparent reason, I believe, other than to harass my wife because we are human right Activits” said the husband, David Lee Morgan.

The human right Activits , who himself is a US citizen immediately called and also Mailed the American Citizen Service section of the Embassy of the United States of America in Cairo, Egypt and reported the details of the event that occurred at the Cairo airport.







She was taken to the National political District Attorney Prosecutor head office in Nasr City, Cairo, 9 days after her arrest and was interviewed “nonstop for 29 hours”, and nothing was done. She was still kept hostage and in torture.

The husband (David Lee Morgan) got his way into the police camp days later. He said, “I paid an Egyptian police officer a BRIBE of $300 USD for a brief, 2-minute secret visit with Naglaa in the toilet area on August 29, 2018. She told me that she was not only beaten, but also raped by two Egyptian political National security police Officers at a Time”

The level of the torture got so severe, he continued, “she was also raped when another officer shoved a wooden stick into her rectum and anus, I saw that Naglaa’s body was covered with bruises on her face back, shoulders, and buttocks, along with cuts and visible wounds on her neck”. He demanded for the help of the media and general public for an immediate justice to Naglaa and prosecution of the Egyptian police

The torture and killing of the innocent people in Egypt under President Abdel Farrah al-Sisi is becoming rampant says a report by Amnesty International Report 2017/18. The report states that Egyptian authorities “used torture and other ill-treatment and enforced disappearance against hundreds of people, and dozens were extra-judicially executed with impunity.”

“President al-Sisi signed a draconian new law giving the authorities broad powers to deny NGOs (non-governmental organizations) registration, dissolve NGOs and dismiss their boards of administration.” https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/POL1067002018ENGLISH.PDF

The US Activits and his wife are ill suffering from their work to secure the rights of ordinary people in Egypt and internationally and it is totally unfair to leave them in this battle.

The release of Naglaa healthy and whole is of sole importance to the work the couple are doing.



Morgan has also been demanding for an immediate medication of his wife which has not been given attention, “I have also submitted on September 1, 2018, a request to the Attorneys General of Egypt and to the prosecutor asking that my wife be examined by a forensic medical specialist. All requests were granted and ordered by National Political District Attorneys Prosecutors on file, BUT all requests denied” he said.



Any other person can still be a victim of this act, Morgan request the help of the general public and the media to help stop this injustice in Egypt. “We need your support calling upon President Abdel Fattah al- Sisi to drop this highly fabricated, unbelievable and unrealistic political crime and demand the release of my wife, Naglaa Mokhtar Younis Mohamed Azzab Morgan a political hostage in Egypt, by writing, emailing, faxing or calling: Abdel Fattah Al- Sisi

The President of Egypt

Office of the President, Al Ittihadia Place, Cairo / Egypt

email: [email protected]

Together we can help make the world a better place. for more enquiry, visit her website www.naglaamokhtar.com or contact Morgan, [email protected] or call, 562-264-9449

Image credit: www.naglaamokhtar.com

Comments

comments