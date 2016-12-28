Top 6 Hospitals for laparascopic surgery in India -By Ryan Lodger

Overview about India

India has been emerging as a popular medical tourism destination for the international patients seeking low cost treatments and laparoscopic surgery. India Laparoscopy Surgery Site Consultants is a renowned medical service provider offering assistance to seek your laparoscopic surgery in India at the top 6 hospitals. Let us go through the details of the top 6 hospitals for laparoscopic surgery in India with India Laparoscopy Surgery Site Consultants.

List of hospitals explaining their brand

Apollo Hospital

It has now become a highly specialized department offering the latest technology, management protocols and operation techniques. We have modern operation theatre and advanced tertiary care surgeries supporting the structures, modern and latest anesthesia machines and a wide range of services offered by well trained and highly experienced surgeons with low infection rate and high patient satisfaction track record.

Fortis Hospital

The Laparoscopic Surgery Department at Fortis Hospital is equipped with latest technology, state of the art infrastructure and experienced team of surgeons. We perform all major surgeries and offer the patients with specialized assessment, latest treatments with clinical post-operative care, regular follow-ups and medications.

Max Hospital

The division at Max Hospital is first in Asia to work towards developing, evaluating and propagating laparoscopic surgery. Our 25 years of rich experience in laparoscopic surgery and specialized surgeons are recognized globally.

Artemis Hospital

Artemis Hospital is the first JCI, NABH accredited hospital in Gurgaon and it was established in the year 2007. It is a 380 bed, state of the art multispecialty hospital with expertise in spectrum of advanced medical and surgical interventions and put the modern technology in the hands of renowned to set new standards in healthcare. All the surgical procedures being done here follow the world class standards.

Medanta Hospital

Medanta Hospital is largest multi-specialty institute located at Gurgaon and founded by eminent cardiac surgeon, Dr. Naresh Trehan. It has been envisioned with the aim to bring India the highest standards of medical care along with education, clinical research and training.

Columbia Asia Hospital

At Columbia Asia Hospital, we are determined to offer excellent in healthcare services to our patients seeking their laparoscopic surgery in India. It is governed under the guiding principles to provide medical services to patients with compassion, care and commitment.

Top Surgeons Involved in surgery (Briefing)

Top surgeons for laparoscopic surgery in India are experienced physicians and best nurses, surgeons, specialty educated nutritionists, experienced anaesthesiologists and rehabilitation therapists. They are skilled in patient education and selection as well as committed to the longer term patient follow-up care. Top Surgeons in India are actively associated with multiple patient care disciplines.

Experience of Surgeons

The experience of surgeons includes them being a board certified by the American Board of Surgery which speaks their commitment to the multidisciplinary management of the patients.

Healthcare Team and their Achievements

The healthcare team and their achievements speaks for the volume of experience of the top surgeons in India. Most ideally, they should be members of the national or international societies in every aspect of the laparoscopic surgery in India. And they could either have the fellowship training or extended mentoring by an experienced surgeon.

Costing as compared to european and american hospitals

The cost of laparoscopic surgery in India is quite low compared to the European and American Hospitals. We provide a comprehensive range of care and surgery for the outpatient clinic consultation, diagnostics and evaluation for low costs from the highly experienced and trained surgeons to ensure superior quality treatment that meets the international standards.

Why opt India?

India offers the top in class and cost effective laparoscopic surgeries at the best healthcare facilities. The best hospitals across India are dedicated in providing optimum health care with compassion and are equipped with the latest medical technologies. We have highly professional, qualified and renowned surgeons in the world with skills and expertise at the top hospitals for laparoscopic surgery in India.

Why opt for India Laparascopic Surgery Team

Gratitutde shown by pateints. Short story

Hello, my name is Miss. Abomeli from Nigeria. I got my laparoscopic surgery in India through India Laparoscopy Surgery Site Consultants. I want to express my gratitude to the doctor and team of India Laparoscopy Surgery Site for their excellent care, services and facilities during my entire trip to India.

