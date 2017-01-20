Using the Hunkuyi approach to help the naira -By Tunji Ajibade

Not long ago, an indigenous airline company aired a peculiar advertisement. It asked passengers travelling out of Nigeria to help strengthen the naira by patronising its services. I stated on this page at the time that this was good and more Nigerian companies should emulate it. Other segments of the nation’s economy needed to be likewise persuaded. Meanwhile, the actions that some individuals have been taking can help the naira even if they don’t think about their actions from that direction. The media reported one of such of late and I took note. The report was about a medical scheme that involved two phases of surgery operation for Nigerians who needed it. One phase was for eye-related ailments, particularly Cataract, while the other was for patients that suffered from ailments such as Hernia, lipoma, hydrocele, appendicitis and fibroid. At least, 500 indigent patients were taken care of in each phase. That was a huge number and a serving senator, Sulaiman Hunkuyi, from Kaduna State shouldered it. What’s the connection between this kind of action and our naira, or even our economy?

The surgical treatment carried out at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria, was an annual event. In previous years, doctors were imported from the United States of America to carry out the surgery on Nigerians. In 2016, however, the fallen exchange rate of the naira to the US dollar threatened to impede the scheme. If the scheme took place at all, many potential beneficiaries would have had to be dropped because of the higher cost in naira. In order to avoid this, Nigerian surgeons were brought up to speed in their area of specialties and made to carry out the treatments. In the event, our money stayed here with us, Nigerian medical personnel involved were the better for it, and some 1,000 Nigerians who could not afford the treatment and whose contributions would have been lost to the nation’s economy had their health restored. This got me thinking about a few things which I want to point out here with respect to our approach to strengthening the fallen naira.

Most Nigerians talk about the current condition of the naira negatively. Of course, a national currency that’s on its belly isn’t the best for any nation. But this can’t be the only perspective to the matter, if one gives it more thought. The fallen state of the naira is actually a challenge. There’re advantages in challenges; that’s if all of us imbibe the right orientation rather than what I see on the landscape at the moment. What do I see on the landscape? Not all who ought to key into the drive to revive the naira appears concerned. Many government agencies whose policies and activities should spur related areas in the private sector fall into this category. I don’t get the impression that our public service units have been appropriately galvanised for the purpose of helping the naira. We don’t appear to have a coordinated effort to confront this challenge. There are scattered voices, yes, but nothing strong enough to get Nigerians behind the effort.

It’s in the light of this that the action of any Nigerian who offers his contribution from his small corner looms large in the horizon, and it deserves to be mentioned. The example cited falls into the arena of what’s popularly referred to as medical tourism. People across the world engage in medical tourism for many reasons. Even the Americans despite their good medical facilities travel as medical tourists to India, Thailand and Latin America for dental work, breast implants or major heart surgery. Reason? The rising health care costs in the US. An added encouragement are the medical facilities in developing countries that increasingly meet western standards and sometimes exceed them. Also, more services are available outside the West and there’s a shorter waiting period. However, there’re wide differences in the reasons citizens of advanced countries embark on medical tourism and why citizens from developing countries do the same. The perceived low quality of medical services in developing countries is one. A general lack of up-to-date medical facilities is another. Add to this the perceived low level of competence of personnel.

I recall here the episode involving the Nollywood actor, Mr Richard Mofe-Damijo, and how he lost his wife, May Ellen Ezekiel, many years ago. May was a publisher, writer and TV personality. She sought treatment that involved surgery in a Nigerian hospital. She lost her life in the process. I couldn’t forget the pain with which her husband had expressed himself as to how his wife died. He insisted the medical personnel who had charge over his wife were responsible due to the shoddy manner they had handled the procedure. The effect of the loss of such a high profile Nigerian, and the pain expressed in the media by her husband did leave marks on the minds of many Nigerians. Thereafter, Nigerians who could afford the resources needed to travel abroad for treatment never contemplated looking back. But medical tourism is a luxury many Nigerians who need treatments can’t afford. Many go to the public space to appeal for funds so that they can travel out for treatment.

The other day, there was a media report about parents who were soliciting the sum of N6m to take their child to an Indian hospital for open heart surgery. Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital said the same operation could be carried out in the hospital for less than N1.5m. He noted further that it was embarrassing to Nigeria that its citizens were travelling abroad for open heart surgery that the OAUTHC could perform. His comment throws up several issues though. One is whether or not a Nigerian who could afford the fee abroad would have his treatment in Nigeria. That’s like asking if Mofe Damijo would have such an operation carried out in Nigeria considering his past experience. What does that tell us? This thing isn’t just about the lower cost, it’s about trust, it’s about getting quality service.

There’s the other issue of whether or not Nigerians who cannot afford the trip abroad will patronise Nigeria medical personnel. They don’t have a choice. But how many of them can afford even the lower cost here? Some can. Many cannot. The reader needs to go to our rural settings to see people who cannot boast of N500 in their pockets in a month. This is where what public-spirited individuals do to assist those in need of medical treatment become relevant. Under the current circumstance however, this isn’t just for the sake of patients who can’t afford the fee; it’s about assisting the masses to assist the nation. It lifts the economy in a roundabout kind of way when people at the bottom are assisted to stand on their feet and take care of themselves. There’s an interesting account in The New Yorker, a US-based literary magazine (in which those of us who’re fiction writers dream of having our work published). This magazine also features articles on other important issues. It was in this part that a writer published his findings from an investigation into the challenges posed by homeless people in a particular locality, as well as what it would ultimately cost the government when it failed to take care of them. The writer concludes that the cost to the society and the government when the homeless are left to their own devices is higher than what it should cost to assist them so that eventually they can take care of themselves.

It’s been stated by some that the level of GDP doesn’t have direct impact on the exchange rate of a national currency. But it’s a known fact that when citizens are fit, are able to work and they produce more for export, more dollars flow into the country and this takes away pressure on the local currency. If that’s the only benefit in assisting indigent citizens to regain their physical health and contribute to the economy from their small corners, I think it’s worth the effort by anyone, government or individual. In Nigeria’s case, such as these are rescued from becoming liabilities. They’re restored as assets to a nation that needs all of its human capital now more than at any other time in its history.

