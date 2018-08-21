Weep Not For Ayefele, Shed Tears For A Foolish And Despised Governor Ajimobi -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

A nation can and should be judged by its elected leaders and their actions. A simple evaluation of poor conduct, policies, and actions of Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State portrays the governor as arrogant, self-seeking, proud, and unpolished public servant.

For almost over a year or so, Ajimobi shut down Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTEH). All appeals to Ajimobi by students, parents, and other stakeholders to re-open the institution fell on deaf ears. For reasons hard to conjecture, he took on the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji I, when he ‘crowned’ a pack of thugs and ruffians as vassal kings over some neighborhoods without consultation and approval of Olubadan. Today, the midget puppets had gone with the winds.

The governor, under the cover of darkness, early Sunday morning, while the case of demolition notice served on Music House was being litigated, he carried out his latest barbaric and undemocratic acts by demolishing the N800 million Music House owned by the music gem, Dr. Yinka Ayefele. The Music House is where the popular and highly rated Fresh FM Radio Station is located also owned by Ayefele. In Nigeria we’re used to justice delayed and justice denied otherwise the court should have granted a stay order compelling the governor to suspend his demolition until the final determination of the case.

In most cases, truth about any situation or event in Nigeria is very impossible to decipher especially when it involves power intoxicated and imperious governors and other top government functionaries. Different versions of why Ajimobi demolished Music House have been concocted by the government. However, it’s not difficult to fathom the reasons behind the demolition exercise.

Consider the following: Why does the government continue to collect property tax on illegal structure? Why did the government approve the building plan 10 years ago? Why has it taken the government 10 years to realize suddenly that the Music House is not in compliance with building code? How many automobiles collided with the building to justify the claim by the government that the building was responsible for accidents in the area?

How come the governor and his commissioner of Information and culture who were guests on Fresh FM Radio once praised the radio station for quality programming and for having the best and the brightest radio personalities, analysts, and guests, but neither Ajimobi nor his commissioner ever raised the issue of building code violation on the radio show?

Fresh FM has been a vocal and fierce critic of Ajimobi one-man government. Fresh FM had been under undue pressure by Ajimobi administration to refrain from practicing adversarial journalism. Remember, it was on the same Fresh FM during debate on political issues that Omoyele Sowore the presidential aspirant and chairman Africa Action Congress (AAC), badly deflated Adebayo Shittu the minister of information. The demolition of the Music House was purely vindictive, retaliatory, and outright political vendetta on the part of Ajimobi.

Ajimobi’s action reminds me of the Book of Proverbs: “Wise people think before they act, fools don’t – and even brag about their foolishness.” Gap-tooth Ajimobi is known to be a power drunk braggart, a proud empty-headed megaphone, and uncivilized executive. No one should be surprised that he derives joy and satisfaction in his foolish action in demolishing Music House.

Ajimobi appears to be “penny wise and pound foolish.” How can a governor in his right senses demolish a radio station that employs many people when for almost eight years in office he hasn’t created one single job? How can a governor razed down the best radio station in his state and the pride of a nation?

How can a governor destroy a radio station that is the voice of the community and entertainment center? How can a governor bulldozed a prominent landmark in the city? How can a governor be so callous, daft, brutal, and vicious and decide the best executive action is to punish a physically challenged person who is wheelchair bound by wiping out his livelihood in a twinkling of an eye?

Why is Ajimobi afraid of a powerless and helpless wheelchair bound citizen? Why is Ajimobi afraid of Fresh FM? What happened to freedom of speech and freedom of press of Fresh FM? By razing the multi million Naira Music House, Ajimobi has created a much worse situation for himself. Clearly, the demolition of the Music House isn’t about any building code violation, it’s all about revenge, ego, pride, power, and politics. The demolition exposes deformities in his leadership capacity and capability and a defiant for empathy. He’s too insensitive to discern and understood the feelings of others especially a wheelchair bound person. Ajimobi no doubt, is hopelessly ignorant and morally backward in many ways we cannot see.

Now, the deed is done. Music House is gone. Ayefele’s source of livelihood is gone. Though Ajimobi’s vengeance was swift and deadly, he has created a deadly peril for his action. Weep not for Ayefele, shed tears for a foolish and despised governor Ajimobi. Ayefele will rise again!

