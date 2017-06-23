Where Is Buhari? -By Ubong Usoro

President Muhammadu Buhari, the alleged anti corruption hero, where is he? The President left the country on Sunday May 7th 2017, for a medical leave, as humans I known we we prone to sickness and affiliations of life, it spares neither Presidents or citizens, but the way, this situation is being managed is what I cry foul.

First Improper Information Circulation: We are aware of the fact that information is power and.misinformation can lead to grave dangers, in a country as large as Nigeria information plays a crucial role but in binding the people and breaking the people, for Gods sake why are the information managers of President Buhari, not giving us the right information, we are qualified to know, what kind of ailment is the President suffering from? We should be given a week to week update on the Presidents state of health, devoid of lies and political coating, we the citizens demand this and should be given same, it is not a right reserved for a few special fellows, the day, President Buhari, took the oath of office to become the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria, he gave up the right of being only Aisha’s husband and Yusufs father, but he became the father of all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation,religious beliefs or creed, we need proper information as regards our Presidents well-being.

2: #WhereIsBuhari I have seen the love and concern of Nigerians to know where the President is, if you check round social media of will see the hastag, it is not just about love it is also about the frustration and pains in the hearts of Nigerians, upon the bank of promises that President Buhari came with, Nigerians needs him to fulfill those promises, the last time I checked, poor power supply, massive corruption and low standard of education is still around, so where is President Buhari to tackle these problems, Nigerians need President Buhari.

