Will $5.5bn loan revive the economy? -By Henry Boyo

What do you think of the Federal Government’s plan to borrow another $5.5bn, to service existing debts and sustain recovery from recession?

I would like to think that government knows what it is doing; however, when you examine the platform on which government bases its expectations, it becomes arguable whether or not the eminently capable hands and minds in government are deliberately misleading the people or they themselves are actually ignorant.

However, my considered opinion is that, government’s decision to borrow foreign currency to pay naira debts and further compound an already oppressive debt burden is probably not in consonance with common sense.

Why do you say so?

Well, if debt service and repayment is already an acute problem, the common sense response would primarily be two-fold. First, you reduce spending by cutting down on frivolities and expenditure leakages, and duplications so that the pressure to worsen an already back-breaking debt burden will be less. The second response is to increase your sources of income. Instructively, the primary source of government’s income is, invariably, tax.

So, in practice, can government’s present debt strategy be in consonance with common sense? Has government attempted in any way to reduce expenditure, particularly recurrent expenditure? The answer is no.

The Federal Government’s strategy to reduce recurrent expenses, presently, include deletion of “ghost workers” emoluments from the wage bill, reduction in salaries, allowances and other expenses of the National Assembly and Federal Executive, restoration of equity in public expenditure. Unexpectedly, however, despite government propaganda, consumption expenditure hardly reduces year on year, even after thousands of “ghost workers” were reportedly expunged from the salary budget, while revenue leakages and widespread serial corruption were allegedly plugged. Inexplicably, recurrent expenditure has remained stuck around 70 per cent of annual budgets.

But a lower salary bill will lead to some job losses, and government obviously doesn’t want to do that, hence the need to borrow for capital projects while working to improve income sources?

I think you miss the point. Are “ghost workers” part of a genuine labour force?

No, but they had a programme through which they expunged “ghost workers” from the system, which means they had done something in that regard.

Thank you. That’s exactly what I’m saying; if you claim, for example, that 100, 000 “ghost workers” were deleted from the payroll, you would expect to see a reduction in the recurrent expenditure bill. Or, shouldn’t you? If the revenue leakages that usually facilitate corruption have indeed been minimised, why should recurrent spending still remain closer to 70 per cent of total expenditure? I am not suggesting automatic retrenchment, but two things are necessary to restrain compulsive and unsustainable debt accumulation. The first step is to reduce your expenses; shunting out “ghost workers” and adopting a Treasury Single Account system that captures all government income are some ways of reducing wastages and leakages.

Inexplicably, despite these alleged savings, the recurrent consumption bill has, however, grown from about N2tn to N5tn within four years. Not only that, debt burden has spiralled so rapidly, such that government now deploys N60 out of every N100 income to service Nigeria’s present debt. Worse still, the balance of N40 will not totally cover recurrent expenditure. Ultimately, unless we borrow more, there will be nothing left over to fund critical social infrastructure.

But the government is assuring that the loans will be spent on roads, rail and power infrastructure, which will generate economic activities that will create jobs and also generate revenue that will be used to service the debt…

I believe you are asking this question as a journalist. However, when you think carefully about what you are saying, you will probably find that your expectations are built on sandy soil, because ultimately, it is not the amount of money that government spends that positively drives the economy. For example, annual budgets have increased over the years, but is there any significant increase in employment or social infrastructure that has positively touched our lives? If your answer is no, then your expectations for positive outcomes from increasing government spending are not predicated on any realistic platform. So, clearly, any propaganda to the contrary is deliberately intended to simply mislead our people.

There is truly little to show for earlier debts, but as this government is relatively young in power, shouldn’t Nigerians give it the benefit of the doubt and support the borrowing plan, but also police the funds to ensure proper utilisation?

Well, government has already borrowed over N4tn between 2015 and 2017, but have you seen any positive social impact of these debts? The answer is no. Alarmingly, they have conversely put Nigerians on notice that over 50 per cent of what government wants to borrow will not be applied to any physical infrastructure enhancement, but will be largely dedicated to service existing local debt. It is madness! Besides, who is going to “police” the use of funds with corruption as an endemic tradition in public service?

So, you are saying that government should not borrow, even if Nigerians continue to suffer the adverse effects of infrastructure deficit, which when reversed can unleash the economy?

The question remains whether or not you have witnessed any positive impact on employment or real growth in personal income or social infrastructure, etc, with the trillions of naira borrowed annually? If you are honest with yourself, the answer again, is no. Notwithstanding, you still insist that we should allow them to borrow some more, even if fresh debts are being incurred to service old debts!

Now, let me repeat -government expenditure is too modest to drive the kind of economy Nigerians are yearning for. The 2017 N7tn budget is just about $23bn. Meanwhile, industry experts suggest that we require well in excess of $100bn just to sustain steady power supply, while aviation, maritime and transport infrastructure also have similar funding shortfalls. So, how do you expect that a mere $23bn annual budget, with just $6bn capital allocation, will redeem our economy? Meanwhile, the annual serial increase in debt has also so far not brought any succour? So, why should we follow the foolish path of saying, let them keep repeating the same failed solution while we trustingly hope that we will get a better result this time. Can you see why I said you are standing on sandy soil?

In practice, economic growth is normally driven by the private sector. If government has attractive investment and economic policies on the ground, the funds available for private sector investment are infinitely elastic. Dubai, for example, was not built exclusively with locally generated revenue or sovereign debt!

You have said there is no sense in borrowing foreign currency to service domestic debt, what is the inherent danger?

Good question. Now, let me ask you something. Which debt is easier to control, the debt that you owe based on money that you can print by yourself or the debt that is based on money that is under the control of another sovereign country? Which is easier to manage?

Well, it should be the money you print by yourself…

Regrettably, the government team does not seem to wonder why it is cheaper to borrow from abroad at about seven per cent when government pays up to 18 per cent on local borrowings. They have recklessly abandoned their position of strength to descend to a position of weakness.

In reality, an optically attractive foreign loan with seven per cent interest when the exchange rate is N100=$1 will actually translate to over 21 per cent annual service charge and become economic poison when naira rate exceeds N300=$1.

Besides, why borrow $5.5bn externally when the CBN sits on over $30bn, which it wilfully allocates to the Bureau de Change and regularly auctions against its own naira.

The above is a summary of a recent interview with Onyedika Aghedo of The Sun newspapers.

Related

Comments

comments