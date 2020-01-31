A Review of Cyril Okwuehi’s UNMASK -By Chukwudi Ogbu

It was the design of the book that first caught my apt attention, followed by its content. UNMASK, which was published by Life Dove Publishing in 2019, is not only a book conscripted for those into a relationship, but also for someone who wishes to engage in one, soon. Okwuehi took out time to portray the props and cons of relationship engagement. Even though he finds words hard to establish his point, this book can accommodate an average reader with little or no grasp for high sounding vocabulary.

UNMASK disembowel the soft underbelly of relationship, what to expect, and what not to take with you into a relationship. ” So I ask you, what are the things you have regretted doing in a relationship?” Okwuehi, went further to add, ” Is it because you revealed a secret? Is it because he used your weak spot against you?” (Pg 31). In a relationship, there are things that ought to remain with an individual, without distorting the concept of trust!

In UNMASK, you will not only learn about handling relationship, it you help you to manage character, and know why people behave the way they are, and also why such character destroys a supposed propitious relationship. So much that the author laid emphasis on trust as a bedrock of a stronger relationship.

“Every first contact with a thing be it human, “anything” should be approached or greeted with caution and curiosity”. ( Pg 6 )

This book is the true definition of small but mighty, as it span through 44 pages of seven chapters.

Okwuehi did not end his book without explicitly highlighting the need for high self esteem, which having a low one, can lead someone to death through depression. ” High self esteem is simply your self worth, which you carry around” he said. He didn’t stop there, he added from his experience, ” I have observed that homes do not teach their children about them ( high self esteem) having a solid self worth, they have their children go into toxic relationship”. ( Pg 17). He talked about self esteem, that even after been rejected by your ex-lover, it is self esteem that tells you that you still have a worth and can be useful rather than jumping into another hell of a relationship.

This book is a strong relationship guide, that the author took out time to serve us as meal. Even though there are little errors observed in this debut book, it’s an interesting read and can be recommended for all and sundry on relationship matters. I would not want to spice this write up with all the beautiful things in the book, get yours and read. And you will be glad you did.

Chukwudi Ogbu is a Journalist, writes via chukwudiogbu12@gmail.com

