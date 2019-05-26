Caleb University; The Violence Against Law Abiding Students -By Festus Ogun

The management of Caleb University, Lagos State yesterday invited officers of the Nigerian Police Force to attack the students who were protesting the draconian, ridiculous and unlawful policy of the university. The rule was that any student found with any opposite sex after 7 pm and before 8 am “has committed a crime”, punishable by suspension.

As much as we understand that most private universities in Nigeria are glorified secondary schools, the management of the university has gone too far in this show of shame which constitutes unlawful restriction on the students rights and freedom.

Festus Ogun



Caleb University even goofed big time when it invited the police to attack the students, many of which were later rushed to the hospital. Lawful gathering, peaceful demonstration and protests are constitutional rights that must be enjoyed by the citizens without hindrance. Sadly, this is Nigeria. Given the fact that we understand the nature of the Nigerian Police to be chief violators of citizens rights, should the management of Caleb University also stoop this low and petty by endangering the lives of its students with impunity?

The university should not be an avenue for the school management to dictate for the students the time to sleep, wake up and even interact among themselves. It should not be a system where the rights of the students will be encroached with disdain.

I am very sure this arbitrary policy of the university will never stand the test of constitutional validity.

Let Caleb University be fervently reminded that tyrannical rule and crude dictatorship have expiry dates.

