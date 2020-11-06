Christianity, Offshore, COVID-19, Account, Bank & Elections: Who’s Dumb? -By Nneka Okumazie

The advances of humanity and continuous possibility splatter knowledge of the capability of smartness.

But, maybe not really.

Yes, there are lots of problems in the past that have become almost nothing. There are also new ways to handle or think about situations common in the human experience.

But, at any time, in terms of present problems, there is often a lot of confusion, or almost total ignorance – privately or otherwise.

There are bad options that people just often say, there is no better idea.

There are major problems that the solution is nothing but new problem – albeit opaque.

There are lots of things that seem solved, or answered but so wrong.

Sometimes, there’s not just a better way to express it than that maybe the entire world is dumb.

There are people who would design ways to hide money, and do anything to prevent being exposed, feeling great being free, forgetting that money, power, or connections are as hopeless as they come.

Starting 2020, some people who hid stuff, destroyed others, stole, or were ruthless didn’t know a virus to make victims of them was coming, same way that anyone who thinks of power as ultimate does not know what’s ahead for them, their loved ones or what they think they have.

There are so many orchestrators of deception, profiting immensely, ruining lives evening out the progress the world should be making.

There are people able to brand others as enemies, not seeing how they’re also subject to the same heartless forces, manifesting as something else.

Maybe the world is not a better place – as much as assumed. Maybe the seen progress are one aspect of duty expected through generations, but the other aspects, fairness, transparency, justice, integrity, etc. are sparse.

Maybe an all progressing world would have prevented much, in the scale of problems that of the day.

When JESUS said Kingdom of GOD and righteousness first, He knows the emptiness of power or money at all cost in this world.

No human being is rich or smart or will ever.

There’s just so much that what anyone possesses or is capable of, can’t do, understand, determine, change or decide. [Psalm 39:6, Surely every man walketh in a vain shew: surely they are disquieted in vain: he heapeth up riches, and knoweth not who shall gather them.]

Growing into the example of JESUS – completely, would be an advantage for one, for Heaven, and to others to come in future, to hear of the example of the individual, in followership of Christ.

, Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:]