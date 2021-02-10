Humanity Over Faith -By Abdulrouf Wasiu

When we think of the superiority humanity holds, to some extent, we could say it is far beyond religion, but when we closely watch the diverse placement of religion over it, we could notice the interrelationship, if not an advance and supremacy of how religion puts humanity in to first race.

However, some religion clerics belief that, it is the humanity that can bridge the gap of enmity and societal impediments if one could come together as one. In a society where humanity galvanizes, love, tranquil and blissful egret will mount their livelihood credence, they wallow in merriment, as reverse be the case of a place where they allow the war of supremacy between religion and humanity—disunity and everyday bad concurrence erupts to stardom, and then falsify the hope of the place becoming a great nation again.

The sky is wide and large for each of humanity and religion to fly without touching each other’s wing, but it could have been more preferable if both join hands in lifting such a locale to attain its feat.

There’s no way in this life that we couldn’t be having encounters with each other, especially in a place where many tribes reside, but the tribulations would be less if the canoe is given to humanity to paddle, else, way forward could be gleefully ascertained.

But in some cases, people that take religion very deeply; rooted in its depth, they see things differently as their level of faith becomes stronger than Pharaoh’s pyramid, those are considered to be extremist, they are the type that bastardize anything and everything all in the name of religion, in which they derive pleasure in going far beyond the wing of the sky to claim a falseful and ungenuine illogicalities, they do things beyond anomaly, to an extent of making the doer of it(such religion) question his belief on the said path.

The way many practice religion this days negate the original message of the scripture, the situation whereby apprentice knows more than his boss, we could all possibly subject and succumb to the said personae being ridiculously handle his faith with looming troubles, causing commotion up and down, polluting the environment with wrong beliefs, injecting innocent minds with wrong and feeble ideas, twisting the message with their logical thoughts and leverage into one’s belief, trooping the hands into their scripture—tampered, faulting the existence of their belief which leads to raising an eye brow at each other and later ended in war and holding grudges with each other, tell me, where’s humanity flown to?

Many have used this wrong belief to counter and void the validity of their brothers— touching their incentives in an abusive manner, till it graduates to the level of not helping themselves in the time of need.

Part of the reason why we see some people that doesn’t belief in the existence of GOD, its not that the truth is not known to them but, knowing fervently that if they do, their humanity is gone, only to leave them in the confused state. Tell me, where’s humanity when religion it self supports and give superiority to humanity.

Embracing each other could be absolutely magnanimous in the time of malady, in such a way that unity will rule, peace and harmony then become the ally. With this, song of lullaby for better livelihood and unending nuggets would be assembled in the mouth of peoples as the chant of melodic verses fill the ears of every man.

I am Abdulrouf Wasiu

Aregbe60@gmail.com

February 2020.