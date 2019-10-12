Nigeria: A very long way to go -By Fola Ojo

If you were numbered among the millions of Nigerians who helped elect and then re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and then again early this year respectively, do not bounce around with bubkes of doubt whether the man you rooted for is working hard or not on your behalf. I am not being blandish; Buhari did a better job branding himself on Tuesday while presenting the 2020 Budget to the National Assembly. “Before I proceed to read the details of the budget, let me apologise for my voice. As you can hear in my voice, I have cold because I am working hard.” Mr. President shovelled out this bold revelatory statement. Do you have to believe Buhari? It’s your choice. I am not privy to Mr. President’s private work ethics; but just look around you and see and then tell the world, (not me), what you see. The mention of the intractable head and nasal cold symptoms by the President may not necessarily be a cold-call asking for a high job approval rating from Nigerians. He meant every word of what sounded like a jocose jabbering.

Happenings around us in Nigeria are a reflection of one fact: Nigeria has a long way to go in repairing existing impairments across the system. From education to insecurity and the whole nine yards across the economic spectrum; the journey ahead is far. The biggest of all expectations of a Buhari Presidency was the possible stamping out and rooting out of stealing and corruption by men and women entrusted with the care of the people. Are the crooked still among us? Are the big barracudas of greed and tigers of thievery entrusted with powers and authorities and betraying the trust all gone from us? Those freeloading pernicious personalities who love to freely heist from our commonwealth, are they gone? Depraved dudes quietly stacking up cold cash in secret places and lovers of blood money whose career is corruption aren’t gone. Nigeria’s mixed multitude who believe stealing public funds is a legitimate business they want to see thrive forever are still among us. Wastrels of our thinning resources are still everywhere in the crevices of power and authority.

For example, the fellows to whom Buhari presented the budget still remain routinely unruly, and unflatteringly unaccountable. How many Nigerians know how much our lawmakers earn in salaries and allowances alone? The malfeasance in outrageous allowances and salaries are still permitted in the rules. Ousted Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, remember him? He once spilled the beans on his cash-collector colleagues that each Nigerian senator monthly receives N13.5m for unspecified expenses tagged ‘running cost’ in addition to the N750,000 official consolidated salaries and allowances. With the current 9th National Assembly, the lawmakers continue to coast home whopping flagitious remunerations. What an assembly of profligacy! A few years ago, Senegal voted to eliminate its Senate and the position of the VP. The Senegalese Senate cost the country an annual budget of almost eight billion CFA francs ($16m). The position of the VP cost more than more than two billion CFA francs ($6m). On Tuesday, Italy’s parliament voted to cut the number of elected lawmakers’ seats in the lower house to 400 from the current 630, while the upper house, Senate, will be sliced back to 200 seats from 315. The cut will save Italy 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next decade. If Nigerians agree that running the Nigerian legislature costs an arm and a leg, is it not therefore prudent to consider knifing through the bestial behemoth and save Nigerians from poverty, hunger, and implosion?

To many folk who work for the government in Nigeria, the institution is perceived as a free gift that must keep giving of its precious gold. An ex-Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund boss was found guilty of fraud to the tune of about N62.3bn when she was in office. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has so far seized her 37 houses, frozen 37 bank accounts (each with at least N20m) and a state of the art bathroom worth at least $2m.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria was established in 2010. It functions as a tool of resolving the non-performing loan assets of banks in the Nigerian economy. Ahmed Kuru is the MD/CEO. Kuru recently revealed that big boys in government: ministers, lawmakers, and their cronies owe up to N5tn; private debts they have no intention of paying back; private debts they believe were their own slices of the big Nigerian pie. When will evil men be held accountable for their evil in Nigeria? How does an economy get revitalised with crooks in authority across the length and breadth of the economy? With brazen accounts of fraud everywhere, don’t you think Nigeria has a long way to go?

More than any other administration, this present crew has seized more assets acquired with stolen public funds. It has confiscated more accounts from the crooked, and intercepted more heisted funds from former or current public servants. The testimonies may only be adjudged by some as a few drops in the bucket; but Buhari has done an awesome and lofty job tracking down our purloined patrimonies. Many Nigerians, however, continue to wonder why the country is still on a frenetic borrowing spree from China and the rest of the world to survive. Somebody needs to explain this paradox to many of us who aren’t economists. An average African country uses 17% of revenue to service debts; Nigeria is currently using 50% of its revenue to service hers. According to the Debt Management Office, total debt stock as of March 2019 stood at N24.047tn. The Federal Government’s debt stood at N17,086tn, States and the FCT had N7,860tn; and N560bn, out of this, was borrowed in only three months. Nigeria has a long way to go.

Many of our tertiary institutions are without enough knowledgeable teachers, without functioning laboratories, and without toilets, among other deficiencies. They are standing structure “cold rooms” and cold-blooded sex-slaughter abattoirs where destinies of young girls are mangled, manacled, and exchanged for romps of one-night-stands with night-crawling “Mr Big -Stuff” lecturers. The stench thrives on. And nobody is stopping it in its tracks. Nigeria has a long way to go. By 2050, the United Nations projects that Nigeria will become the third largest population in the world. How does Nigeria feed a ballooning population tomorrow when plans to feed the people today are haphazard? Where are rock-solid plans to provide jobs, housing, and infrastructure in the future to unemployed youths?

Sometimes, I ask myself what really is my business bothering about Nigeria whose leachy leaders don’t seem to bother about nothing much? Nigeria, in many ways, can be likened to an abusive husband. He breaks your right arm today, and your left shoulder tomorrow. He gives you the black eye in January and haemorrhaging limbs on Valentine’s Day in February. Yet, you keep going back to him because of love you can’t explain. And you hope that one day, the abuser will stop abusing; and there will be love forever after. It’s a long way to go for Nigeria. It’s hazardous to stand still. We must keep going and hope that one season on the calendar of Heaven that we will get to that glorious destination and destiny.

