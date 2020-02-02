Nigerians could create job for AGF Abubakar Malami to do -By ’Tunji Ajibade

There has been an uproar over the Federal Government’s response to the creation of a security apparatus named Amotekun by the South-West states. Non-Yoruba people would have wondered what the word meant until the picture of a leopard appeared on the logo of the security outfit. The first imagery this pushes is that this leopard would rip apart miscreants who have been troubling the people of the South-West. But with the manner many have viciously attacked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, they may be doing the leopard’s job for it, but on the wrong target.

By going after the AGF, I think we might have left substance to dissipate energy on the shadow. Yes, Nigerians were upset that anything that they could look upon as succour in the face of the security challenges got the kind of response it did from Malami. In the event, he became a tangible target to hit with their frustration. But we need to halt a little and take a closer look. One aspect that is more rewarding to focus on is the state governors who obviously are also unhappy with the AGF’s pronouncement. The other is the current national arrangement that the AGF is defending. I start with the former.

In the past, I had reasons to point out how state governments had certain powers under the constitution but they didn’t utilise them. Meanwhile, all look at the centre and talk about restructuring that could take more power away from the Federal Government. There was the other time the Federal Road Safety Corps visited the governor of one of the South-East states. I recall the FRSC boss saying he would establish a vehicle number plate-making plant in the state. This was something Lagos State had been doing for years and through court judgment established it had the constitutional power to do. Moreover, most governors won’t step out to test any power and let the FG come asking questions as it is doing in the case of Amotekun. I take note though that the current government in Kaduna State has established its own traffic outfit, just as Lagos State has done. Interestingly, it was alleged at one point that the Kaduna State Government had chased the FRSC out of its domain. The state governor said there was nothing of such and the FRSC was indeed welcome. But what the governor is doing by creating this outfit is obvious. Kaduna State generates and retains revenue within its domain. Its uniformed citizens maintain order in an environment they know well, unlike the FRSC officers posted from Abuja. The FRSC has abandoned state roads to the Kaduna State’s outfit. On the few occasions that I see the road safety officers on state roads, they look out of place. Bodies such as the FRSC duplicate the work and power of the state government, a carry-over of the military era when outfits that should be with the state are created at the centre and dispersed to states.

Now that the military are gone, their creations have proved difficult to undo. But I put this down to two factors. The first has to do with the state governments. I’ve always been of the view that governors are too distracted to put the FG’s creations of the military era where they belong – Abuja only. There’s much talk about restructuring which I’m not against. But my observation is that a majority of the powers that would have had to be discussed and shared out are there for the taking as things stand, if only state governors would focus on them. State governors aren’t determined to take measures that would see them utilising powers allocated to states under existing structure. Most aren’t reform-minded so they aren’t committed to the matter of restructuring as some activists are. If these governors were, Malami would have been busy going in and coming out of court houses where, one after the other, the issue of who owns what power would have been resolved by Their Lordships. For me, this is a shortcut to the negotiation of our co-existence that some have been calling for (but which doesn’t seem to be anywhere near happening).

From 1999, Lagos State tested many issues in court when it was in the opposition. Some states have since copied what Lagos won in courts against the FG. Others haven’t. This is mostly because their governors are focused on other things more than measures that could help restore some features of what is supposed to be a federal arrangement but which looks unitary. These governors spend years in office completely focused on themselves rather than seek to tilt the State-FG power balance. Most focus on looting public funds to finance their second term bids as well as set up private companies as recent court cases show. As such, they stay out of power tussles that can draw the attention of the FG officials who make them the target of anti-graft agencies as has occasionally been demonstrated over the years.

The second factor is how the FG officials jealously guard and utilise powers that Abuja accumulated under the military. Operators of the machinery of the FG, for not so sublime reasons, instigate some characters to take certain steps that would end up concentrating more powers at the centre. For instance, under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, the Federal Government officials encouraged a private security outfit to push their luck until they got the President to approve a parallel police force under the name Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. These days, the NSCDC goes to the states where it has cajoled those ones to provide support so that the NSCDC could go into the bush to curb farmer-herder clashes. This is something a state-based outfit could do better. Having squeezed the NSCDC past the post, some FG officials also encouraged another group with the name Peace Corps to take the job of the police. They almost got through until the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) stopped them and enlightened lawmakers nailed the coffin of the shenanigans. I recall doing a piece on the matter just before lawmakers voted to overturn Buhari’s veto. Some top peace corps officials called me. Rather than civilly state why they thought they were right and I was wrong, they deployed insult and motor park language, thereby validating my initial opinion regarding these characters who wanted to become generals through the backdoor.

Whatever we may say about the comments from Malami about Amotekun, the fact remains that it’s informed by his interpretation of the extant law. Administrative-wise, he has to comment as the law officer. Whether or not anyone agrees with what he says is another matter entirely. For he represents an arrangement, and he has to defend it until there’s another one. So what should we concentrate on? Those who canvass for restructuring should look inwards to look outwards. They should start at the state level by putting pressure on state governments to be more proactive in the effort to reduce the overbearing powers that the centre has. There are powers that when state governments give life to this would inevitably draw more powers away from the FG; even as this amounts to baiting the FG to drag them to court for resolution as has happened to Lagos State over the years. This is one other way to engage in activism regarding restructuring, rather than shout at Abuja from a distance as is currently the practice. For me, this is the process the creation of Amotekun has begun; it should be given momentum and sustained. Activists could pressure state governments to set up teams of wise men to identify areas where states could either gradually draw or jointly exercise power with the FG, and implement such. It’s one way to peacefully take from the Federal Government what it doesn’t want to let go, a civil way of resolving a volatile national issue.

Furthermore, activists who are for restructuring and state governments should ensure that their lawmakers in the National Assembly don’t agree to any provision or establishment of new entities at the centre which the states could easily provide. Meanwhile, it’s good that a political solution to the Amotekun saga is explored in the form a meeting between governors and the President. It’s an appropriate step towards dealing with the latest challenge in this phase of our nation’s development.