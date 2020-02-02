Okada/Maruwa (Tricycle) Ban: My Thoughts -By Layeni Hakeem

The Okada/Marwa ban on some parts of Lagos roads has witnessed some compliance. However, I would like to state my position on the ban. After a rigorous field work today, 1st of February 2020, I came to the conclusion that this policy is anti-masses. It is evident that what we lack in this country is how to seek for public opinion before making some policies. Hence, causing events that are intrinsically wrong for our dear Nation. To this effect, I posit that the ban is dead before arrival.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a freedom fighter, in one of his words says, ” The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear. In addition, Buddha, another freedom fighter, states that ” no one outside us can rule us inwardly, when we know this, we become free.

Naivety is one of the major constraints facing us as a citizen to challenge unfavorable policy of government. The present Lagos administration whose agenda is to make Lagos an economic hub and a smart city is the same government making anti- economic development policy. Whether we like it or not, the ban on tricycles and bike (Okada) without alternatives will surely affect the economy of the state. If government cardinal point is to make Lagos a smart city, how can it work without a viable transport system? Has the government provided alternatives? Government should stop making policy that will suite or favour the elites. They should remember that there are peasants and middle class who are striving to put food on the table for the entire family.

Studying the reasons stated by the government on why they banned both Marwa (NAPEP) and Okada, I have come to the conclusion that the reasons are not justifiable enough. Government can make laws that would restrict them on our highways rather than the ban.

Moreover, a proactive measure can be put in place by the government in order to penalise whoever that violates such laws. Ban on both Okada and Marwa could be a threat to the state’s security. In addition, the ban is going to affect the state economically. As Yoruba would say, ORI BIBE KO L’OGUN ORI FIFO. This means that you can’t cut off your head just because you are having or feeling headache. Instead, you look for a drug that can cure the headache.

India and China, amongst other developed countries still allow tricycles to operate. Why is Lagos different? Does the present administration in Lagos want to turn Lagos to a poverty hub of the country? Has Lagos government provided any alternatives to the transport system before the ban? How do they want those that see riding Marwa as a means to an end survive?

My advise to the government is to study all these questions rigorously and provide solutions to them. Ban is not the best option.

At this juncture, I would like to quote Dino Melaye, “If we say the truth, we die. If we lie, we die. It is better we say the truth and die as a hero.” With the points raised, I submit here.