Democracy & Governance
Nigerians Have Right To Protest Against Insecurity -By Femi Falana
The Presidency has warned Nigerians to stop protesting against the rising wave of insecurity in the country.
According to presidential spokesperson, Mr. Shehu Garba, “The Presidency wishes to caution a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions.
This has become necessary in view of received reports that about 2, 000 men and women have been hired to demonstrate against Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday.”
The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force are urged not to harrass aggrieved Nigerians for protesting against perceived injustice in the country.
After all, a group of citizens were allowed to demonstrate in Abuja last week in support of the prosecution of the counter insurgency operations by the service chiefs. On that occasion, the group called on the Federal Government to expel Amnesty International from Nigeria for criticising the service chiefs.
Without any evidence whatsoever the Presidency has alleged that those
who are calling for the replacement of the service chiefs are working
for the Boko Haram sect!
However, since Nigerians have the fundamental right to demonstrate for or against the federal government without official fiat the Presidency has no power to stop any peaceful protest in the country. In fact, the right to assemble and protest peaceful was won by the Nigerian people in the case of All Nigerian People’s Party v Inspector-General of Police (2008) 12 WRN 65.
It was in exercise of the right of freedom of expression that APC
leaders including General Mohammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, Dr.
Sylvester Onu and Mr. Rotimi Amaechi had participated in the protest
held at Abuja on November 20, 2014 against insecurity under the
erstwhile Jonathan administration.
Trending Articles
The Nepalese Outrage And The Warnings It Holds For African Governance -By Isaac Asabor
Nepal’s current crisis reveals a government that has grown estranged from its citizens. Inflation bites harder every day. Jobs are...
Nepal Bloodshed: Of Nigeria’s Big Masquerades and Gọntọ -By Festus Adedayo
The Siamese of Nepal and Nigeria is not just in both countries’ humongous population rascality of 300 and 200 million...
Nigeria’s UN Vote for Two-State Solution: A Step Toward Justice -By Abdullahi Abubakar Ladan
I urge President Tinubu to go beyond this vote and outline a clear roadmap to support the Palestinian cause, whether...
Nigeria at a Crossroads: Why the Everyday Nigerian Matters More Than the Political Elite -By Usman Muhammad Salihu
Imagine a Nigeria where governance shifts from elite negotiations to practical solutions; working schools, safe communities, accessible healthcare, and reliable...
South Africa, Ghana and Xenophobia -By Zayd Ibn Isah
But Ghana is the last country one would expect to have xenophobic tendencies towards Nigeria in this age. After all,...