Now That Mr. President Has Spoken… -By Fr. J.A. Bagobiri

The recent protest in the country, which led to the crystal call by well- meaning citizens of this country and others of like minds to Mr. President to address the nation, in other to save her from sinking, has finally been answered by him. His address came after the protest tragically ended in gory incidents that led to fatalities. God is thanked that the protest has now been put on hold and the country is substantially calm. But the questions are, for how long; and what next?

Years ago and even now, Mr. President himself and many foresighted citizens of this great country have raised an alarm to warn of the danger of the nation sitting on a time-bomb due to the joblessness of our youth, bad governance of our dear country and the dwindling and harsh nature of our economy. The resent happening has truly become an eye opener and a lesson to learn from. It is a test case of how the time-bomb might explode to implode the nation, if nothing substantially of short term, medium term and long term is done. Hence, Mr. President and those in relevant authority can cash into this opportunity of national calmness and re-strategize on how to make Nigeria better. For, it is truly uncharitable and unfortunate to think that all is well.

There is no doubt that Mr. President has a great passion and love for this country and is loved by many too regardless of religion, ethnicity, color and other affiliation. Hence, he should evaluate his method of intelligence gathering and the assimilation of information. For, it seems he does not have the full grasp of the feelings and yearnings of the people he serves. Many individuals and groups have spoken on this matter, and this should not be taken for granted.

It is therefore our prayer and hope that Mr. President and those in relevant authority may read the sign of time; listen to the feelings and yearnings of the people; and do the needful so as to save our dear country from impending danger. For patriotism, according to Barrack Obama, is loving your country at all times and loving your leaders when they deserve it.

May God help us and MAY GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.