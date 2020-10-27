On the Republicans and the Republican Party! -By Omisore Samuel Iyiola

From the independence of the united states of America in 1777 till the civil war, the dominant party in the U.S. was the democratic party. The party whom before the civil war was opposed to racial equality. A party whose modus vivendi and modus operandi is so Machiavellian in nature. A party whom 60% of it’s membership dominated the Klu Klux clan just because they hated the colour of the skin of African-Americans. The klu Klux Klan was created to terrorize the blacks and the republicans in the south. The 1st grand wizard of the KKK was honoured at the 1868 Democratic National convention. America and the democrats especially owes Africans the blood debt.

Omisore Samuel Iyiola

The Republican party was founded in 1854 under the leadership of the genius Abraham Lincoln. This mighty political party comprises of patriots, eminent men &women drawn from all parts of the United States of America and overseas. We have in this blissful party, borrowing the words of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe “Evangelical Christians& Nationalists , Administrators & Professors, statesmen & politicians, county Government Heads & Retired public servants, service men & Union leaders, Moulders of public opinion, in addition to professional men &women in different works of life”. A party rich in perspicacity.

What has been the motive for the creation of this party? No other motive than to make America a country where all races are equal, support classical liberalism and economic reforms. Though the republican party is not a perfect party. It has a lot of achievements to it’s credit. Lincoln the first republican president freed the slaves and was “consequentially murdered” by a democrat. The republicans pushed for the 13th,14th,15th amendments to grant citizenship to former slaves which no democrat voted for. Till this day the democratic party ignores this decades of racism. Many people feel after all president Lyndon Johnson of the democratic party signed the civil & voting rights bill in 1964 and1965 respectively their sins should be forgiven and the party should be praised. If any party should be praised for the passage of the bill, it should be the republican party. Many southern democrats were against the bills passage. It surprises me to find out most blacks don’t support Lincoln’s party. The same party that eliminated segregated schooling. The republican party! True, the democrats produced the first African American president who in turn behaved whiter than the whites by invading Libya and destroying Pan Africanism. Since the removal of Ghadaffi, there are have been large inflow of arms into western Africa. Human trafficking and large inflow of Africans through the dangerous Sahara desert and Mediterranean sea. Under the 44th US administration most blacks were unemployed and lived in suburbs. Nothing was done to reform the criminal justice system which was discriminatory against blacks. This is a shame on Mr Obama.

Advertisement

Forward to the 2020 US general elections, the dramatis personae in the unfolding drama are the incumbent Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden, who, incidentally is a former vice president. It has upped the game of martial politics. I see joe bidden as that great man who would help the democratic party die an adult death. Hillary Clinton was more of a match but was beaten. Democrats throw all their weapons through media propaganda to fire slanderous remarks towards trump since 2016. In 2016, he was a misogynist. In 2020 he is a racist, simply because he would not bow to the demands of the BLM movement which has a political offshoot that has achieved next to nothing for blacks. Trump is not a politician that will suit your ego. Trump on the platform of the republican party has achieved 4 things that will make blacks be on a level playing ground with other races. The historical funding of HBCU, the first step act. The trump wall has helped black communities, because an employer will rather employ an illegal alien that I’ll be paid below the minimum wage and can be dismissed arbitrarily. Blacks are now getting employed and treated fairly(which has led to the lowest African unemployment rate), the signing of the criminal justice reform system act which no democrat supported. After George Floyds death, Biden’s, Pelosi’s have taken the “take a knee” picture, little do we know that Biden is a close friend to a segregationist, and Pelosi’s family has been exploiting California(Hispanics &Blacks). Bunch of hypocrites! They control major cities but Trump and the republicans are still the problems. It has been generally said when political parties blame their opponents, know they have nothing to offer than empty promises. My dad asked me if trump and the Republicans are going to win massively in the November election? I said I do not know; as only the omniscient God who lives in the inscrutable heavens will know, I pray they win. But there are a lot of adversaries even among the republican party, but I am not surprised even Brutus betrayed Julius Caesar and we also have the democrats, good disciples of Nicollo Machiavelli who have studied the craftiness of a fox and are hell bent on winning. Their master has told them everything they need to know which is; “the end justifies all means” and “if an injury has to be done to a man, it has to be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared.”

OMISORE SAMUEL IYIOLA.