Operation Amotekun & Pastor Bakare’s latest vibe about unemployment -By Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

Only recently, following the bold step to launch Operation Amotekun and, to point the obviously confused National Security Council to a more robust means of tackling the insecurity menace currently threatening to sack the Nigerian Republic, by the six state governors of the good people of southwest Nigeria; reactions has continued to pour in from relevant stakeholders, with the latest voice coming from no other than firebrand Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Church. But, let us refresh our minds first.

Although the federal government had applauded the initiative from the beginning, it suddenly decided – a few days later – to pitch itself against the collective endeavor by declaring that Operation Amotekun is illegal and unconstitutional. In fact, the Attorney-General Mr. Abubakar Malami later clarified the government’s stand by saying that the illegality of the outfit dwelled on the fact of its being a regional instead of a state security network and, by implication it posed a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

As narrow-minded as that claim was it further exposed a decrepit leadership who knew full well that they’d lost touch with reality but nevertheless still pretended they are in control of the affairs of state. If Operation Amotekun is regional in its take-off; so what? Is it illegal for a geopolitical zone to key in to a common cause? Was it about if it will take away the shine from the federal security apparatus or about fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and properties of its citizens?

When their antics of whipping up ethno-religious sentiments against a laudable stride – when it was not Hisbah or Sharia or from northern Nigeria – failed, they quickly called for a roundtable discussion with the chairman of the august meeting being no other than Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. But it should be noted that the sudden U-turn by government to recognize Operation Amotekun under the template that it should synchronize with community policing; was ploy to get an excuse when the north floats its own version.

It becomes pertinent to ask: Are we really a federal republic or a competitive republic where each constituent strove against the other’s interest? Everyone knows that it was time the federal government thinks up a synergy with the grassroots if it was determined to crush the monster of insecurity. Surprisingly, it is easy to see that the opposition against Operation Amotekun is subtly orchestrated by those who have turned this unfortunate predicament of insecurity into a money-spinning business.

Back to Pastor Bakare. Just last Sunday 26th January, 2020; the respected Pastor brought another twist to the matter when he reasoned that it was the failure of those who were once in charge of but greedily stashed the commonwealth of the federation for personal use that created the problem of insecurity. According to him, instead of creating jobs, they looted. He concluded that in the light of these failures, Operation Amotekun – although laudable – amounted to putting the cart before the horse.

While his assertions are a true reflection of the situation today, it is necessary to question the basis of his moral standing for accusing the political class. This is because he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. As pastor, Mr. Bakare cannot claim ignorance of the fact that organized religion does not believe it was a decent responsibility to pay tax. Now, they claim to represent Jesus and collect every collectibles from their members in the name of God yet Jesus paid tax to the Romans!

Organized religion in Nigeria claim to walk by faith but they are actually walking by sight. If they do not, how can a man who benefits from Nigeria’s economy not be willing to pay tax? It does not show that they believed in the reward to come after this life but then, one dared not talk about the ‘church’ paying tax to the government without proponents of this movement I termed Organized Religion resorting to sentiments. They tell you; does the mosque pay tax?

The mosques do not actually; but are the mosque the light of the world or the church? What if the mosques decide to pay tax to the government, will the church follow suit? Pastor Bakare has always talked from the Holier-than-thou side of reality to the point that it was time to make him understand certain roles the church ought to play in nation building. For instance, how has the church contributed to government’s effort to cheapen education and make it accessible to all? Are church schools any cheaper?

How has the church contributed to complementing government’s effort to provide standard, organized and affordable healthcare? How many dams has the church constructed since independence to make portable water get to places like Koma Hills? What is the church’s contribution to ICT? What is the church contributing to accessible roads? These are areas the government has been working tirelessly only for the church to use them for free and then turn around to criticize.

Recently, a story was all over the social media about a certain prominent pastor who sacked some members of his congregation from the church for the crime of stealing from the Tithe purse. His actions had stirred a very hot and divisive debate online. But it is indeed a shame that the church is no longer looking unto the lord Jesus Christ as model. We all know what Jesus did to Judas Iscariot who stole from the treasury. Or is this pastor showing that he is more Godly than He who did not condemn Iscariot?

Pastor Bakare’s words should henceforth be scripted to show his own efforts to add value to society beyond just preaching and, why the government should emulate him. After all, Jesus preached and also did works that put smiles on people’s faces! If Operation Amotekun amounted to putting the cart before the horse; maybe it was time he showed us his efforts so far in curbing the problem of insecurity – from his sphere of influence – beyond the use of CCTV cameras around his church building and residence.

Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh; an advocate for attitudinal change writes from Abuja. 08062577718.