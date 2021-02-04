Risking It All: Fear Is A Weapon In The Hands Of The Enemies -By Richard Odusanya

Fear, uncertainty and doubt have always been the greatest weapon of the enemy. The truth is that everyone is afraid of something. There is the fear of failure, the fear of never getting your expectations especially when you see others getting theirs.

Fear has consistently been a mishap for a significant number of us. It has caused numerous damages and numerous difficulties to the progress of many persons.

2 Timothy 1:7, ” For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

“….so, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing, we have to fear is fear itself–nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” – Franklin D Roosevelt

I am an unrepentant disciple of Franklin D Roosevelt, a famous philosopher and former President of the United State of America. A man that conquered fear.

From my personal experience and observations about people who are fearful and timid, they wish everyone would be same, possibly because they need to justify their cowardice mentality. It is settled that fear is a spirit which must be confronted with power of love and sound mind.

Fear is a weapon in the hands of the enemies, the spirit of fear is evil, those who market fear are inadvertently helping the Enemies to achieve their goals. Fear kills dreams, sends faith packing, shatters your expectations and impede success.

Courage is the opposite of fear; we need fearlessness and courageous disposition throughout the rest part of the journey of life to guarantee us total victory over defeat, leading to optimism. Optimism is the most important human trait, because it allows us to evolve our ideas to improve our situation and to hope for a better tomorrow.

Let us not be afraid of life. We must believe that life is worth living and our belief will help us create the fact. One thing at a time, most important thing first, let us start now, one day, we will be at the place we always wanted to be. Let’s equip ourselves against fear by renewal of mind with God’s word daily, reading inspirational and mind transforming books and be current with relevant information.

The Lord God said that “He shall send the rod of thy strength out of Zion, rule thou in the midst of thine enemies.” With the new day comes new strength and new ideas and ideas rule the world. We shall rule even in the midst of all our enemies!

There is a time to be nurtured, a time to be pampered, a time to be fed, protected and safe. But when God allows rocky circumstances to disturb our peace, there’s no question about it, it’s because he knows he designed us to soar.

Once you conquered fear; you become a veritable treasure trove, an excellent spirit and a weapon in the hands of the most high God. it becomes more comfortable and easy to stand up for the truth and what is just.

Therefore, it has become increasingly important to first of all defeat fear and confront the enemies of our destinies. This is a clarion call and a call to duty for men of good conscience. Particularly, at an auspicious occasion like this in many troubled Nations in Africa.

UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION ARE USED TO TEACH US HOW TO SOAR. BUT MOST UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATIONS DEFEATS THE TRAITS OF SUCCESS IN MANY PEOPLE.

Odusanya is the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.